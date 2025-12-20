Friday, December 19, 2025
Scene in Edmonds: Around town

STRUM playing at the Graphite Studios Art Studio with Mr. and Mrs. Claus for Art Walk Edmonds Thursday. (Phtoo by Chontel Klobas)
Ingrid Osterhaug leads Christmas music during the Edmonds Waterfront Center German Club Holiday Party. (Photo by Cathleen Draper)
Friday morning mountain view. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
A little chilly. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Windy at high tide. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Edmonds Marina mood. (Photo by Melinda Nelsen)
After the storm. (Photo by Tia Benson Tolle)

