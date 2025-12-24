Tuesday, December 23, 2025
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

What’s a little rain during the holidays? Taken Monday night by Jannicke Vesagas.
Counting the days. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe)
The Doodle Twins Sienna and Lucy wish you happy holidays. (Photo by Liz Smalley)
Wood and rock. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Hanging out a high tide. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Night lights. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Tuesday sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Photo by Gary Olson
Photo by Julia Wiese

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO