Wednesday, December 24, 2025
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

From Monday, sunrise on the waterfront. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
A blue-sky breakthrough Wednesday. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
A rainbow over a ferry and a train. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
Another rainbow view. (Photo by Don Ricker)
Christmas greetings. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Calm at the Edmonds Marina. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Waves crashing at high tide. (Photo by Julia Wiese)

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO