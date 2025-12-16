Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Scene in Edmonds: Around town Monday

Early morning rain. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
After the sun comes out, Bodhi watches the ferry come into port. (Photo by Jewel Hagen)
“A little breezy at Marina Beach Monday,” said photographer Doug Parrott, who added that thankfully, no one was inside these Porta Potties. “Even the kite surfers wouldn’t go out,” Parrott said.
Photo by Ann Bradford
Holiday decor. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Heavy winds brought down lots of leaves. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)

