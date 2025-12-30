Scene in Edmonds: Around town Monday

Monday, December 29, 2025
Getting the shot. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Mount Baker at noon. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Taking in that mountain view. (Photo by Barbara Thompson)
Another Mount Baker viewpoint. (Photo by Barbara Thompson)
Photo by Ann Bradford
Bald eagle at Marina Beach Park. (Photo by Benjamin Finley)
The ferry arriving in Edmonds at sunset. (Photo by Matthew Ralston)

 

