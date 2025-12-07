Saturday, December 6, 2025
Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday

Clouds gather for the anticipated atmospheric river. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins)
Photo by Sharon O’Brien
Photo by JJ Kuhl
Photo by Ron LaRue
Afternoon sun break. (Photo by Melinda Nelsen)
Holiday lights at 2nd and Bell. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Nearing sunset, taken from Marina Beach. (Photo by Doug Parrott)

