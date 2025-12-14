Saturday, December 13, 2025
Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday

Holiday tree lights up downtown at 6 a.m. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe)
Winter market setup. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Blue Heron by the fishing pier. (Photo by Dixie Strunk)
Photo by Ann Bradford
Saturday at the Edmonds Marsh. (Photo sequence by Tia Benson Tolle)
Crow-decked holiday tree.
Herons
Day’s end. (Photo by Mary Dizon)

