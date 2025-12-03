Wednesday, December 3, 2025
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town Tuesday
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town Tuesday

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Morning reflections. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Morning sun break. (Photo by Bob Brubacher)
Winter on its way in Firdale Village. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins)
Cloud drama. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
In the misty moonlight. (Photo by Ann Bradford)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO