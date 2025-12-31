Tuesday, December 30, 2025
Scene in Edmonds: Around town Tuesday
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town Tuesday

At sunrise along the marina. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe)
From marine layer to mountain top at the Edmonds waterfront. (Photo by JJ Kuhl)
Another view, as seen from Meadowdale Beach Park. (Photo by Ted Taylor)
Making waves. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Photo by Ron LaRue
Mount Baker on display. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Lazy sea lion. (Photo by Rock Peterson)
Whale in the sky. (Photo by Mary Dizon)
Photo by Ann Bradford

Sunset (Photo by Lorraine Leclerc)
Photo by Jon Wiese
Photo by Bob Sanders
Photo by Merri Fulton
Photo by Kaede Omori
Photo by Joie Stolt
Photo by Mike Gomez

 

 

