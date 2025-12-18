Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Scene in Edmonds: Around town Wednesday
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town Wednesday

A passing train casts lights on a stormy sea overnight. (Photo by Robert Mazelow)
Early morning waterfront view. (Photo by Ron Larue)
Logs blocking beach access after the storm. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
Waterfront benches were blown over. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Playing at the beach on a sunny Wednesday. (Photo by Lynn Dee King)
So many scenics of the snow-capped Olympics. This one by Lorraine Leclerc.
Photo by Barry Ehrlich
Photo by Julia Wiese
Photo by Ron LaRue
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Photo by Jewel Hagen

 

 

