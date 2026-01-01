Scene in Edmonds: Around town Wednesday

Wednesday, December 31, 2025
A New Year’s Eve toast with Goldendoodle twins Lucy and Sienna. (Photo by Liz Smalley)
Ferry in the fog. (Photo by Anne Stein)
Heading out. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Sailing off Marina Beach. (Photo by Donald Ricker)
Photo by Ron LaRue
Photo by Linda Ross
View from the ferry on a foggy New Year’s Eve. (Photo by Tia Benson Tolle)
Sunset at the Edmonds Marsh. (Photo by Kaede Omori)
Photo by Lorraine Leclerc

