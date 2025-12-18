Scene in Edmonds: Disabled train briefly blocks waterfront access Wednesday

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

A disabled freight train blocked access to the Edmonds waterfront from both Main and Dayton Streets for about an hour Wednesday afternoon.

Ferry, vehicle and pedestrian traffic were “severely impacted,” Edmonds police reported in a social media post.

Washington State Ferries said the Edmonds-Kingston ferry route was out of service temporarily while repairs were made to the train.

The train began moving again and ferry service was restored at around 4:40 p.m.