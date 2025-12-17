Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Scene in Edmonds: Lions Club supplies books for annual Toy Shop

The Edmonds Lions Club participated with the Edmonds Food Bank Dec. 13 to provide free books, toys and other gifts for children and teens during the annual Toy Shop at Edmonds United Methodist Church. The Edmonds Lions Club donated 2,470 books for the event. (Photo courtesy Edmonds Lions Club)

