Washington State Sen. Marko Liias (D-Edmonds) is hosting a coffee chat Sunday, Dec. 14, 2.:45 to 3:45 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave, to discuss the priorities and concerns of constituents in the 21st Legislative District ahead of the 2026 legislative session.

If you want to catch him at an earlier time, he will be hosting a coffee chat at the Rosehill Community Center, 304 Lincoln Ave. in Mukilteo from 1-2 p.m.