Snohomish County cold weather shelter in Lynnwood open Monday, Dec. 8

With an atmospheric river set to move into the region Monday, bringing widespread moderate to heavy rain, the South County cold weather shelter will be open “out of caution” Monday, Dec. 8.

The shelter is located at Maple Park Church, 17620 60th Ave. W.

According to an anouncement from Snohomish County Human Services, sharp rises will occur on area rivers, with some reaching flood stage on Monday evening. The National Weather Service is anticipating widespread significant river flooding.

Usually, cold weather shelters are open when temperatures are forecast to be at or below 34 degrees. “This activation is not intended to set a precedent for future events,” the county announcement said. “Impacts from the event will be monitored to better assess the necessity of activating the shelters in future flooding events.”

“People should not be camping in flood prone areas, including dips, low spots, floodplains, or riverbanks. If outside, people should seek shelter or move to higher ground,” the announcement added.

People must arrive at the shelter in a personal or commercial vehicle. The center requests no walkups. A van will pick up people headed for the shelter Dec. 8, at the following times and locations:

7 p.m. Lynnwood City Hall (19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood)

7:10 p.m. James Village (196th Street Southwest and Hwy 99, Lynnwood)

James Village (196th Street Southwest and Hwy 99, Lynnwood) 7:25 p.m. Value Village (17216 Hwy 99, Lynnwood)

Check-in is from 7-9 p.m. Guests are not admitted after 9 p.m. unless escorted by law enforcement or emergency medical services personnel.