Snohomish County isn’t rezoning unincorporated Esperance. Now what?

Esperance residents may have a new reason to celebrate.

The Snohomish County Council unanimously voted Dec. 17 during a public hearing to move forward with a substitute ordinance that would rezone parts of the County’s Southwest Urban Growth Area, excluding Esperance.

“On a personal note I’m thrilled because this gives me a way to show my son – use your powers for good,” Esperance resident Colleen McDonald told the My Neighborhood News Group.

Since May, McDonald and other residents have voiced their concerns about the original ordinance, which would have rezoned Esperance from R-8,400 (single-family lots) to Low Density Multiple Residential (multi-family housing).

Esperance is a 448-acre unincorporated piece of land surrounded by the City of Edmonds. About 4,000 people live there, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Residents have said the rezone would lead to increased traffic and less greenery, among other things. The Olympic View Water and Sewer District as well as the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife have also expressed concerns.

The County Council held a public hearing on the original ordinance Oct. 1, during which Councilmembers unanimously voted to refer back the ordinance to the county Planning and Community Development Committee.

Between Oct. 1 and Dec. 17, McDonald said she and other residents have spoken with County Councilmembers and City of Edmonds staff to find a solution. The focus now is on the possibility of Esperance annexing into Edmonds.

McDonald said plans are underway for a meeting in January to start the conversation about annexation.

Esperance residents have created a group on Facebook called “Esperance Neighborhood Alliance” to share updates and information. Those interested can join here.

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.





