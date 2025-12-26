Snohomish County seeks candidates for three open positions on the Evergreen State Fair Advisory Board

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Evergreen State Fair Advisory Board has three positions that are open for nominations and applications. The open At-Large positions are for anyone residing in Snohomish County. Applications can be found at the state fair website, and the due date is Jan. 16, 2026.

The Evergreen State Fair Advisory Board aids in managing and preserving the largest publicly owned fair in the Pacific Northwest, including advising on:

Maintaining the County’s ties to its agricultural roots

Expanding programs for youth and teens

Supporting local food systems

Broadening public safety efforts

Enhancing child-safety programs

Evaluating budgets

Reviewing and recommending entertainment

Initiating innovative programs and projects

Board members are required to attend monthly meetings, spend a minimum of two hours a day at the 11-day fair, attend fair ceremonies, dinners, and lunches as required and participate in Fair Board sponsored events during the fair.

“Every August, Snohomish County throws an 11-day celebration of community for hundreds of thousands of friends and neighbors,” said Snohomish County Parks Division Manager Kara Underwood. “Advisory board members are critical to the success of the 116-year-old fair and the role it plays in connecting communities together.”

For more information about joining the advisory board, contact Kara Underwood at 425-388-6640 or Kara.Underwood@snoco.org.

The 2026 Evergreen State Fair runs from Aug. 27 to Sept. 7.