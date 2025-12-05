South County Fire Board votes to plan for November 2026 capital facilities bond

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The South County Fire Board of Commissioners at its Tuesday meeting voted unanimously to move forward on a potential capital facilities bond measure of between $400 million and $450 million that would go before voters in November 2026.

According to a South County Fire news release, the bond would fund:

Replacement of six aging fire stations.

Necessary renovations and seismic upgrades at four fire stations.

Construction of four additional fire stations to meet growing demand.

Other facilities needs to support operations.

This plan follows more than a decade of strategic work to determine the community’s most important emergency response facility needs, South County Fire said. Preliminary estimates put the measure at between $400 and $450 million.

“Our community must have fire stations that allow firefighters to respond to your needs quickly and safely,” said Jim Kenny, South County Fire Board of Commissioners chair. “The longer we wait, the higher the price. We believe it’s time to go to our bosses – our taxpayers – and ask for their direction.”

The motion approved Tuesday directs Fire Chief Bob Eastman to prepare, plan and move toward presenting the bond measure to voters in November 2026. Work still remains to determine the final scope and cost of the plan, South County Fire said.