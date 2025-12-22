South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for Dec. 22-28 and beyond

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Holiday Magic Hidden in the Chaos

Christmas brings big expectations. It also brings a lot of pressure to make things magical, especially for parents. The house should be cozy, traditions upheld, and every moment filled with holiday wonder. But there’s a reason so many Christmas movies have plots driven by chaos. When grand expectations meet reality, it’s comedic gold.

Learning to take it all in stride is key. Unfortunately, I’m plagued by perfectionist tendencies, which makes that hard. This Christmas, my kids are on an amazing trip through Europe with their grandma, leaving my husband and me to celebrate solo for the first time since we were newlyweds. Finally, a low-pressure Christmas, right? Wrong.

In our foolishness, we decided that instead of enjoying a romantic, picture-perfect holiday sans teens, this would be the right moment to remodel our kitchen. Brilliant.

Perhaps “remodel” isn’t the right word. We don’t have a budget for that. By remodel, I mean painting the cabinets and the countertops — yes, they make countertop paint. Paint is cheap, makes a big difference, and our shabby kitchen needs it. This decision was born of desperation after I could no longer bear looking at laminate countertops patterned like hamster bedding and cabinets that appear to have survived a house fire, thanks to years of dings, discoloration and one unfortunate oven mishap that required an appliance replacement last year.

We’ve done this before. The last time, our kitchen at our previous home was in pieces for months while I fed my family off camping plates we washed in buckets in the front yard. Now, it’s one of those memories I look back on fondly — not because it was smooth, but because it was amusingly chaotic.

My fondest memories often show up right in the middle of the mess — in shared laughter, funny stories and the relief that comes from letting go of how things are “supposed” to be. For example, my kids still love to tell the story about how we accidentally ”stole” a car on our family cruise to Alaska (we thought it was our rental car). Chaos is a necessary component of any good adventure.

So if this Christmas looks different than you planned — if you’ve been displaced by flooding or your holiday budget is slim — there is still joy, adventure, and holiday magic to be found if you’re open to it. If you’re looking for nearby holiday options, there are plenty of festive outings close by. You can also learn about resources for anyone who needs support right now. And if you’re looking for ways to give back, there are plenty of opportunities to jump in and make a difference. Check back for this column every Monday for more ideas. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for fresh posts and weekend reminders.

Jump to a section:

Free Fun

Attend Local Christmas Services

The tradition and celebration of the advent season continues this year as a number of local churches are adding special services to their regular schedule. See options at the link.

Learn more

Deck the Boughs at Evergreen Arboretum

Daily from 6 a.m. till dusk Evergreen Arboretum and Gardens in Everett.

This new daytime holiday event runs through December. The gardens are decorated with handcrafted, nature-inspired ornaments made by the community, and visitors can stroll the paths during daylight hours]. There’s also a Wish Tree Lane where guests can write and hang holiday wishes.

Learn more

Holiday Crafts and More at Sno-Isle Libraries!

Sno‑Isle Libraries regularly host a variety of free, family friendly events — such as baby and toddler storytimes, book talks, crafts and community gatherings — across its branches and online throughout the year. Find one at the library near you and check out some books to read while you’re there. Please note that some branches may be closed during the holidays.

On Tuesday, Dec. 22 from 11:30 a.m. till 12:30 p.m., join an online Sno-Isle Libraries Craft & Chat session where adults can share skills, connect with other crafters, learn about library resources, and draw or paint together via Zoom.

Registration is required for many events, so check out Sno-Isle Libraries’ event calendar link below for more details.

Learn more

Holiday Hooves: 12 Days of Reindeer in Everett

The Port of Everett invites families to visit the waterfront at Pacific Rim Plaza (1028 13th St., Everett) on select dates from November through December. Guests can enjoy a free, festive experience featuring live reindeer up close, photo-ops, and seasonal waterfront lighting displays — perfect for the whole family.

Weekdays

• Monday, Dec. 22, 2-5 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2-5 p.m.

Learn more

Explore the Edmonds Holiday Market

From mid-November through December, downtown Edmonds transforms into a holiday dream with a series of artisan-filled markets, gift fairs, and stage performances aimed at families and gift-shoppers alike. Hand-crafted gifts, wreaths, live music and local vendors abound. See the schedule and learn more at the link.

Learn more

Cheap Thrills

Get Your Tickets for The Nutcracker by Olympic Ballet at the Edmonds Center for the Arts

Performances run through Dec. 23.



Olympic Ballet Theatre brings back its annual holiday favorite with dazzling dance, festive music, and magical sets perfect for families. Full-length shows last about two hours, and shorter matinees around 75 minutes — ideal for children or first-time ballet-goers. Tickets range from $29–$60 depending on showing and seating. Enjoy enchanting sets, ornate costumes, and a dazzling show that combines artistry, wonder, and holiday cheer.

Learn more

The Snow Queen at Edmonds Center for the Arts

Friday, Dec. 26 at 6 p.m.

See the classic fairy tale brought to life on stage by the Grand Kyiv Ballet at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. Based on Hans Christian Andersen’s story, the ballet follows young Gerda on her journey to rescue her friend Kai from the wintry realm of the Snow Queen. With graceful choreography, enchanting music, and colorful characters, it’s a festive performance the whole family can enjoy.

Learn more

Explore the Many Holiday Events and Sights in Seattle

Seattle’s holiday season offers festive fun for the whole family. Take Link light rail downtown and then catch the Monorail to the Christmas Market at Seattle Center and wander the German-style Christmas Market with seasonal treats. Nearby, catch a dazzling performance of The Nutcracker at McCaw Hall.

See Elf the Musical at the 5th Avenue Theatre, marvel at the larger-than-life lantern displays at the Woodland Park Zoo, or see the diving Santa at the Seattle Aquarium, and enjoy free photos with Santa the Holiday Night Market at Pike Place. There’s something for every adventurer!

Learn more

Public Skate Sessions at Lynnwood Ice Center

19803 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood



Whether your family loves skating, hockey, or just trying something new, the Lynnwood Ice Center has something for everyone — from open skate sessions to stick-and-puck sessions and even “theater on ice.” It’s a safe and welcoming spot for all ages to enjoy some time on the rink.

Seattle Skating Club offers skate lessons for people ages 3.5 and older and of varying skill levels. Explore their lessons schedule and sign up for future sessions.

Note that all visitors must pay ahead through their digital system. See the full calendar to find a session that work for your schedule this week.

Learn more

Get Photos With Santa at Alderwood Mall

Santa is back at Alderwood Mall now through Dec. 24, ready for holiday photos in the center court near Macy’s. Families can book a time slot ahead or drop in for a visit, making it an easy stop when you’re shopping. Reserve your time at the link to avoid long lines.

Learn more

Giving Back

Looking for ways to give back? Explore these local volunteer or fundraising opportunities.

Donate to Washington and the Pacific Northwest Flood Relief Fundraisers

As the Pacific Northwest recovers from severe flooding, verified GoFundMe fundraisers and nonprofits, including the American Red Cross, are providing on-the-ground relief, from evacuation assistance to basic needs. Donations are protected by GoFundMe’s Giving Guarantee, ensuring contributions directly help those impacted. Visit GoFundMe’s Washington Flood Relief page to support verified relief efforts.

Learn more

Donate Your Time and Resources to Local Food Banks

Food banks have seen more people needing assistance in recent months due to various factors. If you’re able, consider lending a hand by donating nonperishable items or cash. Check your food bank’s website to see what’s most needed. Every little bit helps neighbors in our community have enough to eat this season. Volunteer opportunities can also be found on food bank websites.

Resources for Families

Snohomish County Resource List

Not sure which resources you need? This list can help you see the options. The Snohomish County Community Resource List provides contact information for over 300 local services, including emergency assistance, legal aid, youth and family support, mental health resources, financial help and immigration services.

Learn more

<br /> <br />

211 North Sound – Snohomish County Resource Line

Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Call: 211

Text: 211WAOD to 898211

211 North Sound connects residents of Snohomish, Island, San Juan, Skagit and Whatcom counties to a comprehensive range of community services. Trained specialists provide free, confidential assistance in over 140 languages, offering referrals for housing, food, health care, child care, crisis support and more.

In Snohomish County, 211 also supports initiatives like the Homeless Coordinated Entry and Emergency Rental Assistance programs. For specialized support, including assistance for individuals with traumatic brain injuries, call 211 and follow the prompts for TBI services.

Learn more

Family Support through Edmonds School District

The Edmonds School District offers a dedicated Family Support Resource Line to assist families in need. You can reach them at 425-431-1454 or via email at familysupport@edmonds.wednet.edu. Family Resource Advocates are available to provide holistic support and help families access community resources. For even more information, visit the district’s Family Support page.

Learn more



Snohomish County Human Services

Snohomish County Human Services offers a wide range of programs to help families in our region meet basic needs and support overall well-being. Services include early childhood programs like Early Head Start and ECEAP, family support resources for caregivers, behavioral health counseling and 24/7 crisis services, housing and energy assistance through the Community Action Partnership, and specialized support for veterans and their families. Learn more online about how to access these services to get help with food, housing, mental health and other essential needs.

Learn more

Edmonds Human Services — Resources for Edmonds Residents

Edmonds Human Services is a helpful resource for any Edmonds resident facing financial, mental health, housing or other personal challenges. With a range of supports — from food and housing aid to college student services, veteran and senior help, suicide prevention (including 988 lifeline access), and more — this department connects people to local and county resources tailored to improve quality of life

Learn more

Local Food Banks

Families in need can turn to several neighborhood food banks for weekly groceries and fresh produce. Each serves residents in its surrounding area, with easy pickup times and volunteer support:

Edmonds Food Bank

Lynnwood Food Bank

Mountlake Terrace Food Bank

Mukilteo Food Bank

Domestic Violence Resources

For families experiencing domestic violence, several local organizations offer confidential support and emergency shelter services:

DVS-SnoCo provides a 24/7 crisis line at 425-252-2873, offering emergency shelter, legal advocacy, safety planning, and support for individuals and families affected by intimate partner violence.

YWCA Pathways for Women

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911. For confidential support, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Youth Ride Public Transit Free!

Kids and teens 18 and under can ride buses, ferry, and light rail for free — no pass required. Want tap-and-go convenience? Get a free Youth ORCA card online or at the Ride Store.

Learn more

Share the fun!

Wherever your adventures take you, I hope this roundup helps you find fun, affordable, and meaningful ways to connect and enjoy the season. Have an event or suggestion? Want to share your reels from a recent outing to be featured here? I’d love to hear from you. Comment below to get in touch. Don’t forget to check back every Monday for fresh ideas.

Rory Graves is a local writer, editor and parent of three teens who loves helping families find fun, meaningful ways to connect with their community. She covers family-friendly events, local resources, and creative outings around South Snohomish County. When she’s not exploring the region, you can find her cheering at one of her kids’ games, thrifting or curled up with a good book and some tea.