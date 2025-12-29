Sponsor spotlight: Community Christian Fellowship invites women to ‘Heaven — When Faith Becomes Sight’

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Community Christian Fellowship will host a weekly women’s bible study to explore the subject of Heaven each Thursday morning or Thursday evening, beginning Jan. 8. Women from the community are invited to attend as we walk through this seven-session, video-based study, where author Jennifer Rothschild explores the subject from a biblical perspective. She will separate what’s true about Heaven from what’s based on legend, media depictions and hopeful guesses.

In addition to engaging teaching and meaningful discussions, attendees will have opportunities to connect with other women in the community, fostering friendships and experiencing spiritual growth in a welcoming environment. Whether you have questions about Heaven or simply desire to deepen your faith, this study promises both encouragement and insight for women at every stage of their spiritual journey. Come join as we seek to gain a clearer understanding of our eternal home and the hope that this understanding can bring to our everyday lives.

More information and registration available here.