Sponsor spotlight: Forget the calendar. It’s time to think spring! 

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Exterior painting season is just around the corner. If you’re considering an exterior painting project for your home in 2026 — whether it’s refreshing faded siding, updating your color, or protecting your investment from the Northwest weather — you probably have questions. Sam Souza, of Sam Souza Painting LLC, is here to answer them.

Q: How are exterior painting projects different?

A: Exterior painting is a completely different process compared to interior work. It typically involves more preparation, selecting weather-resistant products, and planning around weather conditions. Because your home’s exterior faces sun, rain, wind and temperature swings, choosing the right materials and prep work is essential for a long-lasting finish.

Q: What’s the biggest mistake homeowners make with choosing someone for exterior painting?

A: Underestimating prep work and choosing a bid that does not describe in detail what is included. The quality of prep work completed determines how long the paint will last.

The amount of prep required depends on the condition of the house. Loose or peeling paint must be removed, bare areas primed, and repairs made before new paint is applied. Proper prep includes power washing, scraping, sanding and caulking. Skipping these steps leads to peeling and premature failure.

Q: Are there key things people should look for when choosing a company to paint the exterior of their home?

A: Yes. Here’s what to look for:

Prep: How much prep is included. It should be described in the estimate.

How much prep is included. It should be described in the estimate. Materials: What type of paint is included and if there are upgrade options.

What type of paint is included and if there are upgrade options. Timing: Painting in poor weather can ruin the finish. Ask how they handle weather delays.

Painting in poor weather can ruin the finish. Ask how they handle weather delays. Licensed, bonded and insured: Look up the contractor on the Department of Labor and Industries website to ensure that they’re licensed, bonded and insured. The website also lists any complaints or penalties against the contractor.

Q: Why should someone choose Sam Souza Painting LLC for their exterior painting project?

A: I want clients to feel completely taken care of from start to finish. Home improvement projects can be stressful, but I strive to make the process as easy as possible. Clients hire me to take care of their home. I am a craftsman and use my expertise to offer every client a quality outcome executed with care. I treat every home as if it was my own.

Q: How do you do that?

When hiring me, clients can expect:

Clear and friendly communication from start to finish

Detailed estimates and project timelines

Meticulous protection of areas around your home that are not being painted

Thorough preparation to ensure the highest quality result

Quality products and honest business practices

Plus, I offer a craftsmanship warranty and touch-ups so clients are thrilled with the result.

Q: If a client waits to book their exterior project until summer, can you squeeze them in?

A: I book up early, usually by early spring, for the exterior season. Since I choose to be a small business and run projects myself, I only take a limited number of exterior projects each season. If I am fully booked and clients request a quote, I will offer an estimate to help people get multiple quotes, but I clearly say that I cannot squeeze them in because my calendar is full.

Q: How do I get started on an exterior painting project?

A: It’s easy. Request a quote by visiting my website or calling/texting. I’ll schedule a visit, discuss your goals, and provide a detailed estimate so you can decide with confidence. Start that planning and preparation process now , so that I can ensure that your home will be included in this year’s work schedule.

Call/Text: 206-702-7242

Request a Quote: www.samsouzapainting.com