Sponsor spotlight: Handmade for the holidays

Handmade for the Holidays
Add a personal touch to the holiday season! Get inspired with book recommendations, watch online tutorials, and download crafting magazines, all free with your library card. Stop by the library for upcoming crafting events and the chance to connect with other makers.
Craft Your Perfect Reading List
Spark inspiration for handmade gifts, creative crafts, cozy cards, and festive decorations for your home. Unwrap creativity with these titles:
|Homemade Holiday by Sophie Pester
Bring the magic of a handmade holiday into your home with 40 projects for gifts, decorations, and homemade wrapping paper.
|Martha Stewart’s Handmade Holiday Crafts
Find clever projects, tips, and inspiration to celebrate holidays all year long.
|Holiday Crafting & Baking With Kids by Jessica Strand
Gather the whole family together for some holiday fun. Children ages 4 and up will love selecting their own cheerful projects.
Your Step-by-Step Guide to Festive Fun
Take your seasonal creations and terrific treats to the next level with Hoopla‘s streaming video collection, Craftsy. Bring custom candies to holiday parties. Decorate delicious cookies. Create poinsettia decorations. Sew your own tree skirt. More holiday magic awaits with videos, patterns, and printables on Creativebug.
Crafting Starts Here
Join us for a bright and cheerful time at an in-person or online art event. Share tips, discuss your latest project, ask questions, or find dedicated time to work.
- DIY Decoupage: Thursday, Dec. 11, 1 p.m., Mill Creek Library
Explore sustainable craft making by repurposing and re-envisioning an existing object through decoupage.
For adults. Registration required.
- Smiley Snowman: Saturday, Dec. 13, noon, Lynnwood Library
Join us to create a cheerful snowman with pastels and markers.
For adults. Registration required.
- Cozy Scenes in Colored Pencil: Monday, Dec. 15, 1:30 p.m., Online Event
Learn basic techniques such as layering, blending and shading to create vibrant, detailed drawings.
For adults.
- Holiday Craft Make and Take: Monday, Dec. 22, noon, Edmonds Library
Bring your creativity and explore our selection of crafting supplies to make gifts, ornaments or something completely your own.
For families.
- Pinecone Creations: Tuesday, Dec. 30, 3 p.m., Mill Creek Library
Transform pinecones into adorable animals like owls, penguins, reindeer and more.
For families.
——————————————————————————————————
Consult your library card for festive tips and endless inspiration!
