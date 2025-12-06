Sponsor spotlight: Handmade for the holidays

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Handmade for the Holidays

Add a personal touch to the holiday season! Get inspired with book recommendations, watch online tutorials, and download crafting magazines, all free with your library card. Stop by the library for upcoming crafting events and the chance to connect with other makers.

Craft Your Perfect Reading List

Spark inspiration for handmade gifts, creative crafts, cozy cards, and festive decorations for your home. Unwrap creativity with these titles:

Your Step-by-Step Guide to Festive Fun

Take your seasonal creations and terrific treats to the next level with Hoopla‘s streaming video collection, Craftsy. Bring custom candies to holiday parties. Decorate delicious cookies. Create poinsettia decorations. Sew your own tree skirt. More holiday magic awaits with videos, patterns, and printables on Creativebug.

Crafting Starts Here

Join us for a bright and cheerful time at an in-person or online art event. Share tips, discuss your latest project, ask questions, or find dedicated time to work.

DIY Decoupage: Thursday, Dec. 11, 1 p.m., Mill Creek Library

Explore sustainable craft making by repurposing and re-envisioning an existing object through decoupage.

For adults. Registration required.

Join us to create a cheerful snowman with pastels and markers.

For adults. Registration required.

Learn basic techniques such as layering, blending and shading to create vibrant, detailed drawings.

For adults.

Bring your creativity and explore our selection of crafting supplies to make gifts, ornaments or something completely your own.

For families.

Transform pinecones into adorable animals like owls, penguins, reindeer and more.

For families.

——————————————————————————————————

Consult your library card for festive tips and endless inspiration!

