Sponsor spotlight: Life in Lynnwood, WA — A city on the rise

Once known as a quiet stop between Seattle and Everett, Lynnwood has become one of the most sought-after places to live in the Puget Sound region. With the light rail opening soon, a revitalized City Center, and new housing options across the area, the city is stepping into its next chapter—one filled with growth, opportunity, and community spirit. And behind much of that movement are the people who live and invest here. Among them are Jason Fox, Joe Kiser, Chris Fiamengo and Ashley Rodriguez, all proud Lynnwood residents and members of The Madrona Group Real Estate Team.

Why So Many Are Choosing Lynnwood

A Connected City

Lynnwood’s location makes it one of the most convenient cities in the region. It’s just 16 miles from downtown Seattle and minutes from I-5, I-405 and the Lynnwood Link light rail. The new station makes downtown commutes faster while boosting local home values and development.

Neighborhoods With Character

From the tree-lined streets of Meadowdale to the new builds of North Lynnwood and Martha Lake, the city offers something for everyone. Buyers appreciate the balance of space, affordability, and community that Lynnwood delivers—without sacrificing access to schools, shopping, or green space.

Outdoor and Community Living

Residents enjoy the network of parks, trails, and recreation areas like Scriber Lake Park, Lynndale Park and the Interurban Trail. Add in events such as the Fair on 44th, and Lynnwood feels less like a suburb and more like a small city with a big heart.

The Madrona Group: Built in Lynnwood, for Lynnwood

Headquartered in the heart of Lynnwood, The Madrona Group Real Estate Team is a homegrown success story. Founded by Lynnwood locals Jason Fox and Joe Kiser, the group has grown into one of the top-producing real estate teams in the nation, ranked in the top 1% of all agents. Today, The Madrona Group operates seven John L. Scott offices, a property management company, and two shared coworking spaces — all from its Lynnwood base. The team has helped more than 500 families buy or sell homes throughout Snohomish and King Counties, guided by a philosophy that blends professional systems with personal service.

“We live here, we raise our families here, and we believe in what this city is becoming,” says Fox. “Lynnwood is home — and we’ve built our business to help others call it home too.”

What Sets The Madrona Group Apart

The team’s proprietary Madrona Method™ breaks down every transaction into 14 clear systems that ensure consistent, predictable results. From marketing and negotiation to technology and training, every step is handled with precision.

Local Focus: Decades of experience in Lynnwood neighborhoods.

Smart Marketing: Professional photography, cinematic video, and AI-powered advertising.

Community Support: Active in Neighbors in Need Lynnwood, local food drives, and holiday events.

Trusted Network: Long-standing partnerships with lenders, inspectors, and contractors.

Your Lynnwood Real Estate Resource

Whether you’re buying your first home, upgrading, downsizing, or looking for a new career, The Madrona Group combines local expertise with proven systems to help you succeed in this growing market.

The Madrona Group Real Estate Team | Lynnwood, WA

206-899-5155

www.TheMadronaGroup.com

help@TheMadronaGroup.com