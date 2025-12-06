Sponsor spotlight: Senior skin care made simple — 4 tips for healthier, happier skin

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

In your life, your skin will experience decades of smiles, sunshine, and everything in between. Over time, skin naturally becomes thinner and more delicate, making consistent care increasingly important. Healthy skin plays an essential role in maintaining comfort, confidence, and overall wellness, especially as we age. Maintaining a consistent skin-care routine can help protect against dryness, irritation, and other common concerns.

Seniors Helping Seniors caregivers can assist with moisturizing, hydration reminders, or gathering the right products. With a helping hand, keeping skin healthy becomes a simple part of everyday living. In this guide, you’ll discover the importance of skin care for seniors and learn four helpful tips to incorporate into your daily routine.

What Older Adults Should Know About Healthy Skin

Healthy skin is more than a cosmetic concern. It’s a key aspect of maintaining physical comfort and overall health for older adults. As we age, our skin’s ability to retain moisture and repair itself gradually decreases. Without proper care, dryness and irritation can become everyday frustrations.

A simple, steady routine can help protect this vital barrier and support greater comfort throughout the day. Seniors Helping Seniors caregivers can play a valuable role by helping apply lotions, encouraging daily routines, and making sure essential products are within easy reach.

With that foundation in mind, let’s explore some simple, effective skin care tips for older adults.

Simple Skin Care Tips for Seniors

Your skin deserves a little extra pampering, and a thoughtful approach to skin care for older adults can make a big difference in everyday comfort. Here are straightforward and easy-to-follow skin care tips to help keep your skin feeling soothed and supported.

1. Moisturize Daily: As we age, skin naturally loses moisture more quickly. A rich, fragrance-free moisturizer helps replenish hydration and keep skin feeling smooth. Seniors Helping Seniors caregivers can assist with applying lotion to hard-to-reach areas.

2. Stay Hydrated: Drinking water throughout the day supports the skin from the inside out. A caregiver can encourage hydration by keeping water nearby and offering gentle reminders.

3. Protect Skin from Sun Exposure: Even in mild or changing climates, UV rays can impact skin health. Wearing broad-spectrum sunscreen daily can help maintain long-term skin integrity.

4. Keep Showers Warm, Not Hot: Skip the long, scalding hot showers. Warm water helps prevent dryness. Shorter showers also help the skin retain its natural moisture.

A thoughtful skin care routine supports comfort, confidence, and overall well-being for older adults. With simple habits and caring support, healthy skin can be a natural part of each day.

A Supportive Addition to Your Routine

Healthy skin is just one piece of feeling comfortable and confident as we age. For older adults, proper skin care is an essential part of staying healthy, confident, and comfortable. From moisturizing regularly to staying hydrated, the right routine helps older adults protect their skin and enjoy greater ease throughout the day. Simple habits, paired with caring support, help keep that skin glow going strong.

And when a Seniors Helping Seniors caregiver lends a hand, those routines become even more enjoyable. From applying lotions to assisting with bathing, dressing, and everyday personal care, we’re here to offer support that feels like help from a friend. Reach out today to find out how a caregiver can support your loved one’s daily comfort and independence.

Memory Ornaments: Keepsakes That Carry the Years

A memory ornament is more than just a decoration — it’s a celebration of life’s tender moments. Together, caregivers and clients can craft small keepsakes that hold big meaning: a smile, a story, a shared laugh. Whether they hang on a tree or rest in a special box, each one carries the warmth of love and reflection through every season.

Supplies:

• Clear plastic or shatterproof ornaments

• Small printed photos or memory notes

• Ribbon, twine, or yarn for hanging

• Decorative touches: glitter, faux snow, confetti, or charms

• Colored paper or cardstock

• Markers, pens, glue stick, or easy-grip craft glue

(Tip: Pre-cut materials make it accessible for all ability levels, including those with arthritis or limited dexterity.)

Instructions:

1. Choose a Memory or Theme:

Pick a person, event, or special tradition to honor. It could be a favorite holiday, a loved one, or a simple joyful moment.

2. Add a Memory Note:

Write a few words or a short message — something that captures the feeling (“Grateful,” “Family dinners,” “Our first home”). Roll or fold it gently to fit inside the ornament.

3. Fill & Decorate:

Add small photos, decorative paper, or items that symbolize the memory. Sprinkle in a little glitter or faux snow for a festive touch.

4. Personalize the Outside:

Tie a ribbon around the top, add stickers or paint pens to label the year, and decorate however you like.

5. Display & Enjoy:

Hang it on a tree, in a sunny window, or from a doorknob — anywhere you can admire it throughout the season.

Each December, these ornaments become more meaningful. You & your loved ones can add a new ornament every year. When the ornaments come out, so do the stories — and that’s the true magic of the season.