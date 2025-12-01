SR 104 reduced to one lane overnight Tuesday, Dec. 2 in Lake Forest Park

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

State Route 104 will be reduced to one lane from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, near its intersection with 35th Avenue Northeast, according to a news release from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Flaggers will alternate traffic through the work zone.

The closure is due to work by contractor crews for the Washington State Department of Transportation, who will pave in multiple areas adjacent to the new fish passable culvert installed this fall across Lyon Creek. The new structure has the potential to open more than 7.5 miles of fish habitat, according to WSDOT.

Construction is largely complete around the new culvert, according to WSDOT, although landscaping, sewer work and some final paving will continue into 2026.

Real-time travel information is available via the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT travel map or by signing up for WSDOT’s email updates.