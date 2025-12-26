Suspect taken into custody on I-5 in Lynnwood after allegedly stealing WSP vehicle

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Washington State Patrol said they took a suspect into custody Thursday morning on southbound Interstate 5 in Lynnwood for pushing down a WSP lieutenant and stealing her patrol vehicle.

According to WSP Trooper Rick Johnson, the incident began when the lieutenant responded to a report of a pedestrian running across the freeway near Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood.

When the lieutenant approached, the suspect shoved her to the ground and stole her vehicle.

Troopers were able to stop the stolen patrol car as it traveled southbound on I-5 in Lynnwood.

No one was injured, Johnson said.