‘The Island of the Shark’ showing at Edmonds Theater Dec. 12-18

Directed by Edmonds resident Annie Crawley, The Island of the Shark — Guardians of Malpelo, will play at The Edmonds Theater Dec. 12-18 in Edmonds. The film features the work of a small group of heroes protecting Malpelo Island from illegal fishers.

The Edmonds Theater will host a question-and-answer session with Annie Crawley on the following dates and times:

Friday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 14 at 4 p.m.

At the heart of the film is Erika López, executive director of Biodiversity Conservation Colombia (BCC), whose extraordinary mission is to protect Colombia’s last stronghold for migratory sharks. López’s journey — from dive guide to fearless conservation leader —unfolds against the backdrop of the Eastern Tropical Pacific Marine Corridor, one of the planet’s most biologically rich ecosystems.

Malpelo rises 4,000 meters from the ocean floor and hosts immense schools of hammerheads, silky sharks, whale sharks and tuna. Yet despite its national park status, illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing continues to threaten this fragile ecosystem.

“Erika López is more than a conservationist,” Crawley said in a news release about the film. “She is the heartbeat of Malpelo. Her courage, clarity of vision and unwavering dedication inspired me to make this film.”

The release of The Island of the Shark comes at a crucial time, Crawley said. One-third of shark species now face extinction, and scientists estimate that more than 70% of oceanic sharks and rays have been fished from the ocean in the past 50 years. Every minute, more than 200 sharks are killed, the greatest threat they face is overfishing.

The film aims to unite people across nations in a call to action — reminding viewers that ocean animals do not recognize borders and that protecting sharks protects entire marine ecosystems.

Crawley is an award-winning filmmaker, underwater photographer and ocean educator. Known globally as “Ocean Annie,” she has built a career telling stories that merge science, conservation, and human connection. Her initiatives— Our Ocean and You, Dive Into Your Imagination and the Edmonds Underwater Park project — empower communities to protect the sea.

Crawley is a member of the Women Divers Hall of Fame and a leading voice for ocean literacy and youth education.

The Edmonds Theater is located at 415 Main St.