From the Founder’s Desk: Transparency and integrity

Dear readers:

A few weeks ago, I shared a personal message about how hard it is — at times — to juggle the many demands of being President and CEO of My Neighborhood News Group. I want to add one more juggling act to the list: Finding and maintaining talented staff in this market.

We are in the middle of a very robust series of articles on government finances. The idea for such a series was suggested by freelance reporter Jamie Holter, who has for several months been covering mostly Port of Edmonds meetings but filling in for those of us who regularly cover council meetings in Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace. Her goal was to help our readers better understand — at a high level – the different financial structures and how governments are funded at the state, county and city levels. This series was not meant to be a dissection of the budget situations of any of the cities we cover.

We have received many positive comments for providing the general public with an overview of how city finances work — and how it’s especially helpful for those who don’t have time to attend government meetings. However, a few people have chosen to accuse us of lack of transparency about reporter Jamie Holter’s professional background. I strongly disagree with their assertions, but I am posting this information to reinforce our commitment to integrity at My Neighborhood News Group.

A brief synopsis of Jamie’s career: She worked in broadcast news from 1987-2003. In 1996, she worked briefly at KOMO-TV. That’s where she met Mike Rosen, who was later elected Edmonds mayor in 2023. For part of 2020, Jamie worked as the public information officer for then-Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson. After leaving that job, she went to work for King County government.

When Mike Rosen was running for mayor in 2022, Jamie — who was a reader of My Edmonds News but not working for us — posted a comment on My Edmonds News praising candidate Rosen.

I need to call out the unfounded and incorrect accusation that Jamie has a bias toward promoting City of Edmonds positions because she once worked for Mike Nelson. And that she has a bias toward Mike Rosen because of her comment praising him in 2022. And that because she has served as a public information officer, it gives her a pro-government bias.

Here are other disclosures:

Reporter Larry Vogel worked as a public information officer for Seattle City Light for 25 years before retiring. He started working for MNNN — after retirement — in 2012.

I worked as a public information officer for both King County Metro in the late 1980s/early 1990s and Seattle Public Schools from 2008-2014. Part of my time at Seattle Public Schools overlapped with publishing My Edmonds News. That’s because I could not make a living-wage salary in publishing the site in the early days. In addition to those public information roles, I have been a working journalist (weekly and daily newspaper and magazines) throughout my career.

Journalists don’t make nearly enough money for the work they do and the hours they put in. Most of those who stay in the profession do so because they are passionate about providing need-to-know information for their communities. But many are leaving the profession for corporate or public sector communications jobs because those jobs pay better and often offer better benefits.

We value the trust we have built with our readers – and that includes accepting differences of opinion and working hard to ensure that everyone has a voice. It’s also important to note that all of those who work for our publications follow a code of ethics that reflects our core values. You can read more here.

Thanks to all of you who have supported us during the 16-plus years we have been serving Edmonds.

Sincerely,

Teresa Wippel

P.S. To protect our staff, I am disabling comments on this article. Anyone who wants to provide feedback can email me at teresa@myedmondsnews.com.