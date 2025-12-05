Ultra low tide returns to Edmonds Dec. 5

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds will see the lowest tide of the year Thursday, Dec. 5 — as low as -4.07 feet at 10:52 p.m, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The last ultra low tide was on Wednesday, June 25, measuring -3.85 feet at 11:15 a.m.

Tides are basically caused by the gravitational interactions between the sun, moon and Earth, creating predictable high and low tide patterns. Gravity from the sun pulls on different parts of Earth with slightly different strength. The side of Earth facing the sun feels a stronger pull because it is closer. The opposite side feels a weaker pull because it is farther away. The moons has similar but weaker effects.

Because water moves more easily than solid ground, it stretches outward on both sides, creating two tidal “bulges.” These bulges are not the actual ocean tides but the forces that try to create them. In reality, continents, friction and ocean depth change the shape of real tides.

When the sun, moon and Earth line up during a full or new moon, called a “syzygy,” their gravitational forces combine, producing higher highs and lower lows than usual.