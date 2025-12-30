Utility rate changes effective in Edmonds Jan. 1

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds residents will see a change in their utility rates and taxes starting Thursday, Jan. 1.

According to a City news release, Edmonds utility rates are intended to cover all costs associated with providing water, sewer and stormwater services, including maintaining infrastructure and facilities. Rates are established for these utility services based on what is necessary to ensure the continued reliability and quality of the services provided, the release said.

The City Council in November 2023 approved a three-year increase in utility rates. The third-year 2026 bimonthly percentages are a 10% increase for sewer, an 8.5% increase for stormwater and a 9% increase for water.

The rate includes a base fee of $57.08 plus a variable rate of $5.96/ccf.

In December 2025, the City Council approved a temporary additional 10% tax on water, sewer and storm utilities. The additional tax rate is effective for 18 months, ending July 1, 2027.

The City supplied the following table outlining the changes, plus comparables with two neighboring municipalities. There is also information for utility assistance and low-income discount programs.