Utility rate changes effective in Edmonds Jan. 1

Edmonds residents will see a change in their utility rates and taxes starting Thursday, Jan. 1.
According to a City news release, Edmonds utility rates are intended to cover all costs associated with providing water, sewer and stormwater services, including maintaining infrastructure and facilities. Rates are established for these utility services based on what is necessary to ensure the continued reliability and quality of the services provided, the release said.
The City Council in November 2023 approved a three-year increase in utility rates. The third-year 2026 bimonthly percentages are a 10% increase for sewer, an 8.5% increase for stormwater and a 9% increase for water.
The rate includes a base fee of $57.08 plus a variable rate of $5.96/ccf.
In December 2025, the City Council approved a temporary additional 10% tax on water, sewer and storm utilities. The additional tax rate is effective for 18 months, ending July 1, 2027.
The City supplied the following table outlining the changes, plus comparables with two neighboring municipalities. There is also information for utility assistance and low-income discount programs.
From the Dec 2nd city council meeting: The average $285.42 bi-monthly bill will increase $26 to $311.40. Ummm this chart provided by the city shows an over $35 increase in taxes and very different bi-monthly bill amounts (understanding this is average vs median). Why would the council speak of averages in their conversations and then the city provide a chart with medians?
CM Dotsch was the only one who pointed out the increase in rates would bump up the supposed $26 bimonthly tax increase.
Why are real numbers so hard to come by?
