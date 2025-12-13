What to know about red-light cameras in Edmonds

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Based on recent social media chatter, the two red-light cameras in Edmonds — one at 220th Street Southwest and Highway 99 and the other at Edmonds Way (SR 104) and 100th Ave West — are working.

The cameras were installed in March 2025 at these high-traffic intersections.

According to the City of Edmonds, 22,652 tickets have been issued this year. The City is discussing, but has not decided on, whether to install more red-light cameras.

Not all tickets have been processed and not every ticket generates the full $145 fine.

A red-light camera snaps a photo if a vehicle enters the intersection after the light turns red. This includes right turns. Based on social media comments, that’s where and how people are getting tickets.

Setting aside the general frustration, several people wanted more detailed information about what constitutes a stop.

My Edmonds News reached out to Edmonds Municipal Court Judge Neil Weiss, the judge who decides these infractions, to get clarity on his interpretation of the law.

“Under Washington law, a “stop” means a complete cessation of movement,” Weiss wrote in an email. A rolling stop is not a stop. A free-right turn on a red light requires a full stop.

“In the context of a red light, drivers are required to come to a full stop at the clearly marked stop line,” Weiss wrote. Stop lines are the white bars painted on the road.

“If there is no stop line, the stop must occur before entering the crosswalk, or if there is no crosswalk, before entering the intersection.”

“Drivers may make a right turn on red light where allowed, but only after first coming to a complete stop and yielding to other vehicles and pedestrians who are lawfully present,” he said.

He sourced the law: It’s RCW 46.61.055, which includes additional detail depending on the specific intersection and signal configuration.

Drivers have several options to address the ticket. Drivers can pay the ticket, request a contested hearing, request a mitigation hearing and/or request an ability-to-pay hearing based on financial circumstances. Drivers can also submit a written declaration of non-responsibility.

The $145 ticket is not a moving violation, does not go on your driving record or and does not get reported to your insurance company.