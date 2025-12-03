‘What Your Food Ate’ authors to speak at Dec. 15 meeting of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

“What Your Food Ate and Why It Matters” is the topic of the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club’s next meeting, set from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 15 in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N.

Doors open at 10 a.m. The meeting is free and open to the community.

The featured speakers are Anne Bikle and David Montgomery. They will draw from their latest book, What Your Food Ate, as well as their other books to present the connections between soil health and human health.

According to a Floretum news release, the authors will share the history and science underpinning the new awareness of soil health in gardening and farming, including practices that best nourish and safeguard the plant microbiome. Those practices impact the health and beauty of plants in gardens as well as the nutritional qualities and flavor of plant and animal foods in the human diet.