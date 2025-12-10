Yost swimmers make a showing to protest City charge for Cascade Swim Club

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Key takeaways:

Swimmers ask council to find another way to cover Yost Pool expenses.

Council discusses mid-biennial budget adjustments but more work to do.

Councilmembers approve North Bowl Hub rezone, Comprehensive Plan amendments.

Discussion on another levy lid lift postponed.

Members of Cascade Swim Club filled the Edmonds City Council chamber Tuesday night to air their concerns about a proposal to bill the club for an additional $83,500 for use of City-owned Yost Pool — part of the council’s effort to find budget savings during its 2025-26 mid-biennial budget review.

Under a partnership with the City, Cascade now pays Edmonds $102,000 annually, which allows the swim club to use the pool for team practices and related swim club programs. The club is also required to provide public access to the pool and be responsible for day-to-day operations. The city, meanwhile, covers utility fees, chemical supplies, capital expenses and mechanical operations. It also provides staff for day-to-day maintenance of pool chemicals and weekly filter cleaning.

It costs the City $267,000 annually to operate the pool. The idea of having the swim club pay more came out of a Council budget workshop in November to make biennial budget adjustments. The idea was to split the remaining balance of $163,000 — after Cascade’s contracted payment of $102,000 — and ask Cascade to find a way to cover the other half.

(Councilmember Vivian Olson noted later in the meeting that the council’s intent was not to assume the club would cover the entire cost, but instead to consider fundraisers or other types of community support. She also pledged to assist with such efforts.)

Speakers of all ages came to the podium Tuesday night, pointing out the hardship such an ask would create for the nonprofit swim club and asking the council to find other ways to address the city’s budget challenges.

Cascade Board Vice President Max Effgen said the swim club provides Edmonds residents with a range of swimming programs and Red Cross trainings, along with staffing for year-round access to the pool serving “thousands of families.” (Before Cascade took over, the pool was only open in the summer.) The club won’t be able to absorb the additional cost, which amounts to an 82% increase, Effgen said.

Edmonds resident Bruce Wolfe, a freshman in the STEM program at Mountlake Terrace High School, described Yost Pool as “a magical place to be,” calling it “a safe place to gather with our friends. We’re supervised…we learn confidence and we learn grit and determination skills that are necessary for jobs and other avenues at school,” he said.

When it came time for the council to discuss the proposed budget modifications — which include $1.2 million in cuts from City departments following the defeat of the Proposition 1 levy lid lift — Parks and Recreation Director Angie Feser was the first staff member to face questions. Councilmember Chris Eck asked whether there were alternatives to the $83,500 additional charge for Cascade.

Feser began by praising Cascade Swim Club for their work. “Pools are very hard to operate and having lifeguards and staffing, that is really a struggle for many cities, so to have this organization come in and run the operations of the entire pool and do that very successfully is quite a gift and treasure for our community,” she said.

Feser mentioned the possibility of using a portion of the city’s Tree Fund to pay for part of the City’s certified tree arborist — which would free up money to help offset the pool costs.

Councilmembers spent quite a bit of time discussing that option, but City Attorney Jeff Taraday noted that there may be some restrictions in how the Tree Fund can be used. In the end, the council voted 6-1 (Councilmember Will Chen opposed) to direct the City administration to work with Taraday “to confirm the extent to which the Tree Fund is available to supplant the cost of the arborist salary.”

As part of the discussion on the mid-biennial budget amendments, Councilmembers Chen and Michelle Dotsch advocated for the idea of using the 2025 budget as a baseline for discussing the amendments, instead of starting with the council’s already approved 2025-26 biennial budget. “I think there’s so many moving pieces right now that we really should start with what we know, and then what’s happened, you know, in this year that is identified,” Dotsch said.

One example Dotsch pointed to was the fact the city is no longer paying for fire services and EMS services, now that taxpayers are footing the bill for the Regional Fire Authority (RFA).

Councilmember Olson replied that the City won’t have extra money left over following the RFA annexation vote in April. The City for years had been using one-time funds — from operating reserves, American Rescue Plan Act funds and in the case of 2025, a utility interfund loan — to pay the fire contract, “instead of it being organically recurring revenue,” Olson said.

City Attorney Taraday reminded the Council that it already has an adopted biennial budget that it completed at the end of 2024. “You don’t have the revenue that you thought you were going to have, and so the question is, what about your 2026 budget? Do you want to change in light of the fact you are short the revenue that you had built into that budget?” he asked.

Chen’s motion to direct staff to rework the 2025-26 budget, using 2025 as a reference, was defeated 5-2, with Chen and Dotsch voting yes.

Dotsch also asked about the City’s ability transfer money from its internal service fund to the general fund. The City uses the internal service fund — paid through the general fund — to cover future goods and services needs of City departments (vehicle fleet purchases and technology hardware are two examples). Dotsch made a motion, seconded by Chen, to reduce the general fund’s contributions to the internal service fund in 2026 by 50%, “and to have staff determine how much money is freed up by that.”

Olson said that while she couldn’t support the motion, she did wonder if it made sense to delay general fund payments into the internal service fund “for that first quarter [of 2026], when we’re looking at being so cash strapped.”

Council President Tibbott said if councilmembers want to pursue a reallocation strategy, they should “look at every fund out there, including the Marsh fund, REET funds, flower funds, we need to…dig through everything if we’re going to start reallocating funds.”

Dotsch replied that the budget conversation “is all about reallocating funds,” then added that “going in for a temporary utility tax is reallocating from people’s pockets elsewhere,” referring to the council’s decision last week to approve a 20% utility tax for 18 months. “Just because the money goes in there doesn’t mean it’s where it needs to be,” Dotsch said.

The council ended up voting 2-5 (Dotsch and Chen supporting) against the motion regarding the internal service fund.

Although the meeting was extended several times beyond the usual ending time of 9 p.m., councilmembers did not have the votes to go beyond 10:15 p.m. As a result, only a few questions were asked of other department directors, although Tibbott invited the council to send additional questions in writing the council assistant, who will compile them and submit to the directors for answers. A council discussion regarding a levy lid lift with a review of a draft resolution and a Transportation Benefit District sales tax increase were deferred to a future meeting (possibly later this week).

The council also took up the confusion surrounding the 20% utility tax on water, sewer and stormwater, which it passed with the goal of raising $3.2 million. Residents had been asking how the motion was made and recorded, and whether it was a valid ordinance. There were also concerns about the ordinance itself since it included blanks to be filled in after the vote — not just water, sewer and stormwater (subsections F, H and I), but also solid waste (subsection G).

City Attorney Taraday provided a recap of how the motion was introduced and considered, including key points with video timestamps during the discussion and ultimate vote. The city attorney said the meeting recording confirms the council approved a 20% utility tax rate for subsections F, H and I but made no motion regarding subsection G, leaving the solid waste utility tax rate unchanged.

The council did approve two items during Tuesday’s meeting:

An ordinance adopting the 2025 amendments to the Edmonds Comprehensive Plan.

A rezone of North Bowl Hub properties to low density residential 1.