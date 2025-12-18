YWCA Pathways for Women partners with Café Louvre for 8th year-end donation drive

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

YWCA Pathways for Women and Edmonds’ Café Louvre partnered together for the eighth time to host a community donation drive through Dec. 31, 2025.

Pathways for Women is a 45-day emergency shelter, supporting single adult women and mothers with children providing stability and helping them to get safe, affordable housing.

Café Louvre is collecting essential household items that help women and children transition from shelter into independent living. Requested donations include items such as bedding, towels, small lamps, kitchenware, laundry baskets and grocery gift cards.

You can drop off donations at Café Louvre. The deadline for the collection is Dec. 31, 2025.

For more information, contact Haifa Allhussieni at haifafakih@yahoo.com.