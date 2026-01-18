AARP Tax-Aide announces tax return help in Snohomish County for 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

AARP will offer free tax preparation at the following Snohomish County locations from Feb. 1 to April 15: the Edmonds Waterfront Center, Edmonds United Methodist Church, Lynnwood Library, Mountlake Terrace Library, Evergreen Library (Everett), Marysville Library, Snohomish Library, Camano Senior Center, Lincoln Hill Retirement Center (Stancamanwood) and the Monroe Senior Center.

Volunteers will prepare your return and efile it. If you qualify for the Washington Working Familty Tax Credit, they will also complete that for you. While the main emphasis is on senior and low-income returns, volunteers can help many others.

See the listings below for Snohomish County sites:

Site Appointment days/hours Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Rd., Camano Pick up packets and make appointments at the center. Monday and Friday, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St., Edmonds Pick up packets at the Edmonds Waterfront Center or Edmonds Library. Call 425-666-9335 for an appointment. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Edmonds Waterfront Center, 200 Railroad Ave., Edmonds Pick up packets at the Edmonds Waterfront Center or the Edmonds Library. Call 425-666-9335 for appointment Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Everett Public Library, Evergreen Branch, 9512 Evergreen Way, Everett Pick up packets at the library; appointment instructions in packet. Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday, noon-3 p.m. Lincoln Hill Retirement Community, 7430 276th St. N.W., Stanwood Pick up packets and make appointments at the center. Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood Pick up packets and make appointments at the library. Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Marysville Library, 6120 Grove St., Marysville Pick up packets and make appointments at the library. Tuesday, 3-6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monroe Community/Senior Center, 276 Sky River Pkwy., Monroe Pick up packets and make appointments at the center. Monday noon-4 p.m. and Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace Pick up packets and make appointments at the library. Wednesday, 1-5:15 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Snohomish Library, 311 Maple Ave., Snohomish Pick up packets and make appointments at the library. Thursday and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. and second Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.