An urgent call to ‘reboot’ citizen engagement in Edmonds

“Trust is broken with many in Edmonds – and rebuilding it will require reengineering how we engage with our citizens,” says long-time resident, community volunteer and professionally trained facilitator Kevin Harris.

“We can’t keep relying on three minutes at the microphone and a few town halls, that many perceive as performative and checking boxes,” Harris said. “It’s out of sync with our changing, more diverse population. It fuels polarization, is disproportionately influenced by the loudest voices and leaves many residents either alienated or absent. Citizens feel powerless and leaders feel threatened.”

Harris’ solution? A complete reboot of the public engagement process — the way we listen to and involve people in Edmonds.

And Harris doesn’t just talk about it. On his own time and initiative, he has developed an engagement assessment that he thinks would do just that, laying out a preliminary stage of a path toward this end.

A seven-year member of the city’s Economic Development Commission, Harris’ resume details a discipline-spanning professional career. Now retired, he has a depth and breadth of experience that allows him to speak with authority on not only how and why citizen engagement is broken, but the steps community members need to take to build a viable, robust and effective engagement process in Edmonds.

Harris and his wife Barbara have lived in Edmonds for nearly 40 years. After a globe‑trotting childhood as the son of an adventurous Hollywood art director, he studied agricultural economics at UC Davis then earned a quantitative master of business administration in finance from San Francisco State University, and later an executive master of public administration from the University of Washington’s Evans School.

Professionally, he built a national consulting career in health and human services policy, expert‑witness litigation, and Medicaid work with dozens of states, eventually helping grow a firm to 300 professionals in 12 offices. Along with that, he trained and practiced as a community mediator. He later joined the UW–WSU William D. Ruckelshaus Center to apply impartial, collaborative, problem solving to “wicked” public policy issues, and he continues to voluntarily serve as senior facilitator/mediator and WSU associate professor emeritus. He has taught leadership classes in graduate-level public health programs, served as a guest lecturer on collaborative governance in public policy and nursing graduate programs at several universities, and teaches a mediation clinic at the UW School of Law.

While serving on the Edmonds Economic Development Commission, he designed participatory processes including the recent B&O tax workshops – experiences that further inform his call for a deeper, relationship‑based model of community engagement.

His assessment report – completed in December – is based on more than 40 interviews with residents, community leaders, city staff and elected officials. Interviewees described civic participation in Edmonds that is ineffective, overly reactive, dominated by a vocal minority and inaccessible to many groups – particularly younger families, immigrants, renters and Highway 99 neighborhoods. Harris noted that he has shared the report with all of those he interviewed and said he has received requests from elected officials and others to discuss his process recommendations further.

Major gaps include limited public understanding of city processes, weak feedback loops, inconsistent engagement practices, staff capacity constraints and the absence of the “moderate middle” from civic life. These challenges create a culture where residents feel unheard, staff feel overwhelmed, leaders feel attacked and everyone feels growing frustration.

Despite these barriers, the report identifies numerous strengths in Edmonds. These include high volunteerism, strong voter turnout, existing educational organizations and the feeling that while residents are frustrated with the current model, they are eager for more respectful, productive dialogue. The report takes these strengths as a strong indication that Edmonds is ready to shift from its current “transactional” model of engagement toward a more “relational,” predictable and inclusive civic infrastructure.

As Harris sees it, Edmonds leans heavily on “transactional” engagement – brief comment periods and one-way presentations – when what the city really needs is to add a deeper, relationship‑based approach. Harris argues that the city’s current model isn’t broken because people don’t care, but because the model is built on the wrong kind of engagement. Instead of box‑checking, he says, Edmonds needs sustained, relational dialogue with residents.

“Three minutes at the microphone in a City Council meeting is transactional,” he explained. “Yeah, it is a form of community engagement, but it’s not terribly satisfying to anybody, elected officials or the public. Likewise, PowerPoint presentations that push information out without designing for effective dialog reinforce the alienation. It’s not that these are not important – it’s that they’re not enough.

“On the relationship side, the bottom line is listening to learn,” he continued. “Are you listening to learn, or are you listening to respond? There’s a huge difference in my world.”

“It’s a two-way street where everyone collectively is responsible for relationship building,” he added. “The public has a responsibility to become better educated so they can ask more meaningful questions and maintain a civil dialogue, and the city has a responsibility to listen, process, feedback and accommodate.”

His report recommends a comprehensive “civic reboot” that improves process clarity, builds trust, expands participation, strengthens staff skills and creates sustained structures — not one-time events. It suggests that third-party facilitation to support high-conflict or long-term “wicked” issues might be needed along the way, but relationship-building between leaders and residents must be direct and consistent. He concludes that with intentional design, Edmonds can rebuild trust, broaden participation and collaboratively address the complex challenges ahead.

So how do we get there from here? How do we go about this “reboot”?

“You can’t just do a one-off town hall and expect that that’s going to create durable results,” he said. “You need to start small, invest in design, use third-party facilitation when needed, follow through with feedback, broaden and diversify participation, and – most importantly – view this as a long-term reboot and not a quick fix.”

In summary, Harris says that reboot process should include the following:

1. Start small, then demonstrate.

— Use small, well‑designed pilots (like the B&O tax workshop or the listening session recently sponsored by Councilmember Vivian Olson) to show that deeper engagement can work.

— Success in these pilots is what eventually convinces leaders to adopt new methods more broadly.

2. Invest heavily in design, not just facilitation.

— He emphasizes that good processes are “95% design, 5% facilitation.”

— That means planning for diversity at the table, how they talk, ground rules for civil discourse and how input will actually be used.

3. Use neutral, third‑party facilitation for the big issues.

— For contentious topics (such as budget, Regional Fire Authority annexation and land use), he suggests bringing in impartial facilitators to rebuild trust and help design consensus‑oriented processes.

— Elected officials should participate but not necessarily lead these efforts at the outset.

4. Create real feedback loops and implementation.

— Engagement must lead to visible action: recommendations, changes in policy or at least a clear, respectful explanation when ideas aren’t used.

— Without this, engagement feels “performative” and further erodes trust.

5. Broaden who is invited and how.

— Rethink the ways that people are invited to participate, especially those who never come to Council meetings — for example, informal gatherings (the “mayor at a pub” idea), digital tools, different times/places, and methods used in other cities.

— The aim is to reach the “silent middle,” not just the loudest voices.

6. Treat this as a long-term reboot, not a quick fix.

— Harris is explicit that rebuilding trust and culture takes time.

— The goal is a “culture of engagement” in which ongoing, relationship-based processes are normal, not exceptional.

The timing of his report isn’t incidental. For Harris, recent city events have added immediacy to the need to address this. He sees Edmonds’ budget crisis and tax debates as accelerants of a deeper problem: trust that’s already frayed.

“The budget crisis has further accumulated mistrust,” he stresses. “Unwinding and rebuilding trust is not a quick process.”

In his view, the same transactional habits that helped create the current stalemate aren’t likely to solve it. His prescription is a rewiring that starts small, brings people into well‑designed conversations, uses impartial facilitation on the hottest issues, and ultimately proves that resident input can genuinely help shape what happens next.

“This assessment isn’t perfect,” he said. “It’s not meant to be a statistically representative sample of all of Edmonds. It’s not a how-to guide or one-size-fits-all template for engagement. It’s a starting point before moving forward.

“This work is hard. Involving those who don’t engage isn’t easy. And convincing folks who have become ‘conflict-normalized’ to try something different takes a lot of effort. But repeating the same things over and over and expecting different results – we all know how that quote ends.”

“It’s slower and messier than a single town hall or an online survey,” Harris concluded. “But if Edmonds wants durable solutions on money, growth and services — solutions that can survive the next election or economic dip — then we must invest in the relationships that make those decisions stick. For me, it boils down to a simple question: ‘How is the current model working for you?’ If the answer is ‘not very well,’” – and this is what Harris heard in his interviews – – “then it’s time to try a different way of listening and deciding together.”