Art Beat: Graphite art and more in January, February

Happy new year! January is here. The air feels colder and the bare branches silhouette look as if they were drawn with a pencil.

This month graphite dances across pages in classes at the Frances Anderson Center and at the Cole Art Studio. Graphite art is also on display in a new exhibition at the Graphite Gallery, and it’s featured on sketchbooks at Cascadia Art Museum.

Like pencil drawings with their many shades of gray, perhaps January invites us to notice the subtle gradations and values in our everyday lives.

~ ~ ~ ~

Spotlight: ‘Graphite on Graphite II’

Opening reception: Saturday, Jan. 10, 7-8:30 p.m.

Exhibition: Jan. 9 to Feb. 28

The Gallery at Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St.

Gallery hours: Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Daily 4-8 p.m. (through Charcoal Restaurant)

Art Walk: Third Thursdays, Jan. 15 and Feb. 19, 5-8 p.m.

Art Talk: Tuesday, Jan. 20, 7 p.m.

Celebrate the return of Graphite on Graphite II, a group exhibition featuring more than 40 works by over 25 local artists, all using graphite or charcoal as their primary medium. The exhibition highlights the expressive power of drawing, showcasing a wide range of styles, techniques and interpretations.

The opening reception invites the community to meet artists and enjoy an evening dedicated to drawing and creative connection.

Art Walk

Graphite Arts Center is open late during Art Walk Edmonds on the third Thursday of each month. Visitors can view Graphite on Graphite II, visit studio artists and participate in drop-in artmaking. All ages and experience levels are welcome, and art supplies are provided.

Art Talk: ‘Drawn to Graphite’ with Gabriel Campanario

Cost: Free

Registration is encouraged

In conjunction with the exhibition, artist and illustrator Gabriel Campanario leads a talk and demonstration exploring the creative potential of the humble pencil.

Working in graphite builds essential skills in line, texture, tone and value. Campanario’s presentation offers insight into using graphite efficiently and expressively.

~ ~ ~ ~

Spotlight: ‘Love’s Labour’s Lost’

Fridays and Saturdays, Jan. 30 to Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Feb. 1-22, 2 p.m.

The Phoenix Theatre, 9673 Firdale Ave., Edmonds at Firdale Village

Run time: 130 minutes with intermission

Rating: PG (for some risqué humor)

Tickets online: $28; $23 for senior/student/military

Shake off the winter blues with wit, romance and a whirlwind of wordplay as the Phoenix Theatre presents Love’s Labour’s Lost by William Shakespeare, adapted and directed by Tracy Cahill. This lively adaptation brings new energy to one of Shakespeare’s most flirtatious comedies, making it accessible and entertaining for longtime fans and first-time theatergoers alike.

Four friends vow to forsake love and distraction in the name of study until romance intervenes. When a group of clever, sharp-tongued women enter the scene, vows unravel, disguises abound and poetry flies in a joyous battle of the sexes. Filled with mistaken identities, overheard confessions and laugh-out-loud moments, this zany production reminds us how foolish – and wonderful – love can be.

Described as unique, romantic, silly, retro and a complete whirlwind, this production highlights the actors’ skill with Shakespeare’s language and transformation between characters. Adapted after more than 20 years of studying Shakespeare, the show promises to be equal parts fresh and reverential.

~ ~ ~ ~

Spotlight: ‘Flight Patterns: The Art and Motion of Winged Life’

Exhibition: Jan. 14 to June 22

Meet the Artists reception: Tuesday, April 14, 6-8 p.m

Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. SW

Public hours: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m

Flight Patterns: The Art and Motion of Winged Life brings together more than 45 works by 29 artists, inspired by symbolism of all winged life in motion. From birds in flight to butterflies, the exhibition explores themes of freedom, migration, resilience and connection.

Visitors will encounter a wide range of artistic styles and materials, including glass mosaic, charcoal, watercolor, pen and ink, stainless steel, photography and wood.

The spring Meet the Artists reception in April will feature a hands-on installation led by artist Alexandra Nason. Guests can help decorate modular aluminum butterflies, which Nason will assemble throughout the evening. This interactive project invites guests to be part of the creative process, offering a unique way to experience the exhibit beyond observation.

Because the Lynnwood Event Center hosts meetings, conferences and community gatherings, visitors are encouraged to call ahead at 425-778-7155 to confirm exhibition availability.

This Week in the Arts

Writers-in-Conversation Series: Kim Fu

Thursday, Jan. 8, 6-7:30 p.m.

Cascadia Art Museum, 190 Sunset Ave., Edmonds

Cost: $14 museum members; $20 non-members

Tickets

Join Seattle-based author and series host Michael N. McGregor for a conversation with this month’s guest author Kim Fu.

Fu is the author of two novels, a poetry collection and the award-winning story collection Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century, which received the Washington State Book Award, the Pacific Northwest Book Award, the Danuta Gleed Literary Award and was a finalist for numerous national and international honors.

Fu will discuss their work, background and creative process, as well as their forthcoming novel, The Valley of Vengeful Ghosts, scheduled for release in March 2026.

Cascadia’s Writers-in-Conversation Series offers a behind-the-scenes look at the craft of writing and literary life.

~ ~ ~ ~

Drawing Basics with Kathleen Moore

Thursdays, Jan. 22 to Feb. 19, 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cole Art Studio, 107 5th Ave. S., Edmonds (located in the lower level of Cole Gallery)

Level: All levels

Cost: $325

Registration and supplies list

Sharpen your pencils and grab your charcoal for a supportive introduction to the foundations of drawing. Join artist and instructor Kathleen Moore for a step-by-step approach to the essential skills that bring artwork to life.

Students will learn how to understand form and light, learning to draw three-dimensional objects with confidence and accuracy. Working from still life and reference photos, each week students will build a strong technical and observational foundation.

~ ~ ~ ~

A new book group for young readers

Sunday, Jan. 25, 3-3:30 p.m.

Edmonds Bookshop, 111 Fifth Ave. S.

Ages: 8-12 with an accompanying adult

Edmonds Bookshop is hosting a monthly book club just for kids. Fun activities are centered around the book-of-the-month and leaders from local high schools will guide participants to engage in the fun of sharing stories.

The book for January is Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Book One: The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan.

All middle-grade readers are welcome to attend with an adult. This is not a drop-off event.

Based in Edmonds, Nahline Gouin is a freelance writer, ceramicist and arts advocate with experience in art museums and performing arts centers. She continues to create with clay, homeschool her son and write as a creative practice.