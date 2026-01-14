Art Beat: Local cinema, ‘American Democracy’ chat, ‘The Princess Bride’ and more

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Spotlight: Rick Steves’ January Talks

Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 Fourth Ave. N.

Travel expert and author Rick Steves will present four informative talks. All events are free; registration is required. For questions, email rick@ricksteves.com.

~~~~

Rick Steves’ ‘On the Hippie Trail’

Hosted by the Creative Retirement Institute (CRI)

Thursday, Jan. 22, 6-8 p.m.

Register

In the 1970s, the ultimate backpacking adventure was the storied “Hippie Trail” from Istanbul to Kathmandu. At age 23, Steves made the journey and documented it along the way.

He recounts how his 1978 adventure shaped his worldview and inspired a life dedicated to encouraging travel as a path to self-growth and global perspective.

Steves shares photos and stories from his trip of a lifetime. Attendees who make a donation to the CRI at the event will also receive a free copy of Steves’ book, On the Hippie Trail.

~~~~

The Traveler, the Bishop, American Democracy and Christian Nationalism

Friday, Jan. 30, 5-6:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m.

Register

Steves offers a European perspective on Donald Trump and American democracy, adapted from his No Kings Rally speech. He is joined by Lutheran Bishop Shelley Bryan Wee (ELCA), who delivers a scripturally inspired examination of Christian Nationalism and its impact on faith and public life.

Together, the presentations explore how lessons learned through travel can help Americans better understand and address the challenges facing democracy in the U.S. while offering insight into the role of religion in the nation’s political discourse.

~~~~

Europe Through the Back Door: Travel Skills and Philosophy

Saturday, Jan. 31, 2-4 p.m.

Register

Steves shares the practical skills and guiding philosophy he uses to make the most of every mile, minute and dollar on a European vacation.

Topics include creating an efficient itinerary, eating and sleeping well, avoiding crowds, packing smartly and more.

Beyond logistics, Steves explores how deeper understanding enhances sightseeing and how meeting people enriches the travel experience – all part of his mission to equip and inspire Americans to venture beyond Orlando.

~ ~ ~ ~

Spotlight: an interactive ‘The Princess Bride’ fundraiser

Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds

Saturday, Jan. 31, 6 p.m. (movie at 7 p.m.)

Tickets: $20; online or by phone at 425-774-9600.

Rated PG

Edmonds Driftwood Players (EDP) presents an interactive screening of The Princess Bride, the film directed by Rob Reiner, celebrated for its blend of adventure, romance and fantasy layered with humor, satire and storytelling.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for movie snacks (“Anybody want a peanut?”), drinks and a lively, themed raffle. The 7 p.m. screening is interactive and audience participation is strongly encouraged.

All proceeds benefit Edmonds Driftwood Players’ general operating fund. One of the longest continuously operating community theaters in Washington state, EDP relies on community support to continue thriving during a challenging financial time for many arts organizations.

This screening of The Princess Bride is presented through a license authorized by Criterion Pictures.

~ ~ ~ ~

This Week in the Arts

Third Thursdays: Art Walk Edmonds

Thursday, Jan. 15, 5-8 p.m.

Downtown Edmonds

Printable map and interactive map

Art Walk Edmonds is a free monthly community event where, every third Thursday, participating businesses open their doors to showcase local and regional art, giving the public a chance to meet and mingle with the artists and see new work.

Highlight: ‘The Sacred in Motion’

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation presents The Sacred in Motion, an interdisciplinary exhibition that brings together choreographer Alberto Gaspar, photographer Kimberly Person and the professional dancers of Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT).

A public reception will be held during Art Walk Edmonds at the Center Gallery in the Frances Anderson Center.

~ ~ ~ ~

Artists Connect ‘Winter Show’

Gallery One, Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

Through March 31, 2026

Art Walk: Thursday, Jan. 15, 5-8 p.m.

The Artists Connect Winter Show features work by 16 artists using a wide range of media, including oil, acrylic, pastel, watercolor, photography and fiber art.

Exhibiting artists are Cindy Bruce, Erin Buxton, Chris Cossu, Ileya Hamwi, Stu Hitchner, Mary Bess Johnson, Kiraya Kestin, Marcia Miller, Gabby Raudebaugh, Donella Robbins, Kathleen Gilbert Schonbrun, Tom Schumacher, Carol Tanner, Shelly Tiemeyer, Melissa Wadsworth and Laura Dassow Walls.

Artists Connect operates under the Edmonds Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation umbrella and addresses the need for local artists to meet, share and connect with one another.

The group meets on the fourth Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon at ArtWorks, 201 S. Second Ave., Edmonds.

All artists are welcome.

~ ~ ~ ~

Big Band Night with Jake Bergevin

Thursday, Jan. 15, 6:30-8:45 p.m.

The Old Edmonds Opera House, 515 Dayton St.

Free admission

Join Jake Bergevin & the Jazz Punishments Big Band for an evening of music and community building during the Edmonds Art Walk.

Select amateur instrumentalists will be invited to sit in and sight-read alongside professional musicians, creating a high-energy and collaborative experience.

~ ~ ~ ~

Throwback Thursdays: ‘When Harry Met Sally’

Thursday, Jan. 22, 6:30 p.m.

The Edmonds Theater, 415 Main St.

Tickets at the door: $5

The Edmonds Chamber partners with Ken Grant of Windermere Real Estate – Alderwood and the Edmonds Theater to bring back Throwback Thursdays. The series kicks off with When Harry Met Sally, Rob Reiner’s beloved romantic comedy.

Grant, a lifelong movie fan and champion of local cinema reflects on his belief that “nothing beats the magic of the movies on a big screen.”

“Small, local cinemas matter. They’re part of the heartbeat of a community, and keeping them relevant means showing up, supporting local and celebrating the stories that bring us together,” he said.

~ ~ ~ ~

Graphite on Graphite II awards

The Gallery at Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St., Edmonds

Gallery hours: Fridays and Saturdays, noon-5 p.m.; open daily (through Charcoal restaurant), 4-8 p.m.

Exhibition: Through Feb. 28, 2026

Art Walk: Jan.15 & Feb. 19, 5-8 p.m.

Art Talk: Tuesday, Jan. 20, 7 p.m.

Celebrate Graphite on Graphite II, a group exhibition featuring more than 40 works by over 25 local artists, all using graphite or charcoal as their primary medium.

Artist Rey Chen was selected for the Curator’s Choice Award for the figure drawing, Je ne sais quoi.

Dave Lane received the Sponsor’s Choice Award for his drawing of a sleeping cat, The Goddess Sleeps.

Artists Tamara Lee and Carrie Howard both received honorable mention awards for their works.

Graphite recognizes these artists and their work and thanks the Joyful Art Fund for its continued support.

~ ~ ~ ~

Paint Your Partner

Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St.

February 4, 6-8 p.m. (one evening session)

Level: All levels

Cost: $45

Supply Fee: $15 supply fee payable to the instructor (cash preferred but Venmo & PayPal accepted)

Ages: Adults 21+

Pre-registration required

Instructor Missy Hancock will lead a playful watercolor painting class celebrating Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day and Palentine’s Day. Designed around love and friendship, the class invites participants to take turns as artist and model in a relaxed and interactive setting.

Whether you bring a friend, favorite pal or significant other, the experience emphasizes creativity, laughter and connection. Champagne will be served, with nonalcoholic beverages also available, along with strawberries and chocolate.

Hancock will share watercolor and mark-making techniques, painting tips and an introduction to color theory. She says, “There is an artist inside all of us.”

The $15 supply fee includes professional watercolor paints, watercolor pencils, paper and brushes, as well as one glass of champagne – or a nonalcoholic drink – strawberries and chocolate.

*If you would like your event included in future Art Beat listings, email Nahline Gouin at nahline.gouin@gmail.com.

Based in Edmonds, Nahline Gouin is a freelance writer, ceramicist and arts advocate with experience in art museums and performing arts centers. She continues to create with clay, homeschool her son and write as a creative practice.