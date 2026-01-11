Big Band Night at Edmonds Opera House Jan. 15

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
It’s time for the Third Thursday Big Band Night from 6:30-8:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15 at the Edmonds Opera House, 515 Dayton St., Edmonds.
There is no cover for the event, which features Jake Bergevin and the Jazz Punishments Big Band. Refreshments are provided by Vinbero.
