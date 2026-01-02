Polar Plunge participants brr-ring in 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
The 17th annual Edmonds Polar Bear Plunge drew an estimated 1,000-plus people to Brackett’s Landing Thursday to celebrate the New Year with a dip in Puget Sound.
Edmonds’ Daphnes Bar was again the host for the annual pre-plunge festivities, followed by a march down Main Street to welcome 2026.
