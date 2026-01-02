Thursday, January 1, 2026
Polar Plunge participants brr-ring in 2026

Daphnes owner Brian Taylor, who founded the Edmonds plunge 17 years ago, and his son Jack prepare for the event. Taylor makes an annual donation to the Edmonds Historical Museum during the plunge — a copy of the check can be seen in the background. (Photos by Julia Wiese)
Jbird and Nan Fox are seen at Calypso’s 2nd annual Polar Plunge Pre Funk pop-up patio party to support friends participating in the plunge.
New Year’s Day revelers head to Daphnes to join the Polar Plunge pre-event.
The march to Brackett’s Landing begins, with Beachmaster Edith Farrar leading the way.
With Mount Baker in the background, onlookers are bundled up and ready to watch the chaos as bubbles from the Bubble Man float by.
Plungers waiting for the countdown.
The brave jump into the icy water.
Swimmers take the plunge.

The 17th annual Edmonds Polar Bear Plunge drew an estimated 1,000-plus people to Brackett’s Landing Thursday to celebrate the New Year with a dip in Puget Sound.

Edmonds’ Daphnes Bar was again the host for the annual pre-plunge festivities, followed by a march down Main Street to welcome 2026.

 

