‘Captain Zero: Into the Abyss II’ film screening at Edmonds Theater addresses mental health

The animated short film Captain Zero: Into the Abyss II was featured at the Edmonds Theater on Jan. 24. The event — organized by Northwest Washington Civic Circle (NWCC) founder and Edmonds resident Alicia Crank — was hosted in collaboration with Compass Health. The film was selected by actor Whoopi Goldberg for her curated “Animated Shorts” lineup at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

Captain Zero: Into the Abyss II, produced by Cutting Edge Animation, explores key challenges that many young people encounter today — such as anxiety, loneliness and depression. The film pays special attention to Black communities, where conversations about mental health are often uncommon. Following the screening, attendees participated in a panel discussion featuring the film’s producers and mental health advocates from Snohomish County.

The Cutting Edge Animation panel included Cutting Edge Animation Chief Operating Officer Chris Carthern, co-founder Z Cher-Amie and Marketing Officer Queen L. Hibbler. Local mental health professionals and advocates on the panel were Sarah Adams, Compass Health; Deaunte Damper, Converge Media; Mena Peebles, Mercy Housing; and Reynelda Solitarie, Therapy Fund Foundation.

The 15-minute film highlights, through therapy sessions, the adventures of Black teenager Xerxes Hughes as he navigates his mental health journey through experiences as a superhero.

Captain Zero: Into the Abyss II was nominated for the NAACP Outstanding Short Form (animated) award, and the XL Film Festival Official Selection.