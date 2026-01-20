Cascade Warbirds announces aviation scholarships; apply by March 1

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Cascade Warbirds is accepting applications for its 2026 Cascade Warbirds Aviation Scholarships, open to students ages 16 to 21. The scholarships, valued at $1,350, provide Private Pilot Ground School instruction and two introductory flights, with awards timed so recipients can begin training with participating flight schools in April. Apply by March 1.

Program information and the 2026 application are available at https://www.cascadewarbirds.org/youth/.

Cascade Warbirds is an organization dedicated to the restoration, preservation, operation and public display of historically significant military aircraft. The scholarship program is designed to inspire today’s young people to pursue careers and opportunities in aviation.

Cascade Warbirds has partnered with several Puget Sound-area flight schools to provide tuition, books, supplies and approximately 55 hours of ground school instruction. Courses are primarily online, with some schools offering optional in-person classes. Successful completion qualifies students to take the FAA Private Pilot Knowledge Exam.

The scholarship also includes two logged instructional flights in a light aircraft, covering preflight procedures, basic aircraft operations, in-flight maneuvers and landing. One flight occurs during ground school and the second after course completion.

One scholarship recipient will also be eligible for a $2,500 Continuing Aviation Education Grant to be used toward earning an FAA private pilot certificate within one year. Applicants must complete ground school, both flights and submit an essay by Nov. 30 of the scholarship year.