City Council to meet remotely in committees Tuesday

The Edmonds City Council will meet remotely in committees Tuesday, Jan. 20, at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Here is the agenda for each meeting:

3 p.m., Council Committee B

– Amendment to interlocal agreement between Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the City of Edmonds for the Highway 99 Stage 3 Project. WSDOT would cover the additional costs associated with this amendment.

– Revision to Edmonds City Code 8.16.040: speed limit reduction. This relates to a proposal to reduce the speed limit along Caspers Street from Sunset Avenue to 3rd Avenue North from 25 mph to 20 mph.

– Employment agreement — executive assistant to City Council: Continuation of an employment agreement with Teresa Simanton to serve as the Council’s executive assistant.

– An interlocal agreement with the Lynnwood Jail to provide jail services. Contracting with the City of Lynnwood for jail services would provide the Edmonds Police Department with a closer, more efficient and operationally consistent way to manage most misdemeanor-related detainees, according the agenda memo. Those detainees are now transported to the Snohomish County Jail in Everett.

– 2026 First Responder Flex Fund agreement with Snohomish County Human Services. The Edmonds Police Department has partnered with Snohomish County Human Services in this contract for the last several years, the agenda memo stated. This contract, which provides up to $7,500 in reimbursable funds, enables EPD officers to assist unhoused individuals in Edmonds with basic needs, including emergency hotel stays with no general fund impact on Edmonds.

– Interagency memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Washington State Patrol (WSP). According to the agenda memo, this MOU — which has been in place since 2009 — covers the transmitting, receiving and storage of automated license plate reader information received through Washington State Patrol, which is contained in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and the Washington Crime Information Center (WACIC) systems.

6 p.m. Council Committee of the Whole

– 2026 Development code update – preliminary work plan

– November 2025 monthly financial report

– Council authorization to call for bids for a wastewater treatment plant truck enclosure and air scrubber. City staff have proposed a plan for reducing the odor emitting from the treatment plant by enclosing the trucks that are used to haul solids and installing an air scrubber that reduces the odor leaving the enclosure. The estimated cost is $280,000.

– Appointment of Councilmembers to committees, boards and commissions for 2026

– Discussion of an ordinance amending Edmonds City Code to change the structure and meeting times of the council commitees and to include a new study session each month. In 2025, the council agreed to move committee meetings from focusing on a subject specific (for example, a finance committee) to include broader Committee A and Committee B designations that could consider all issues. The proposal for consideration Tuesday night calls for a return to the committees that were in existence in 2024, with the following committees meeting on the third Tuesday of each month: Finance Committee, 1-2:30 p.m.; Parks and Public Works, 3-4 p.m. and Public Safety, Planning, Human Services and Personnel from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Study sessions would be held from 3-4:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. All of these committee meetings and study sessions would be virtual.

The committee meetings can be viewed by clicking on zoom.us/J/95798484261. To listen by phone, call +1 253 215 8782 and use Webinar ID 957 9848 4261.

For those who can’t access the remote committee meeting on their devices, a monitor is provided in the City Council conference room at City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

You can see agendas for both meetings on the City’s meeting portal.