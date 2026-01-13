City of Edmonds launches conservation campaign inspired by employee initiative

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

A moment of awareness by a dedicated city employee has sparked a new conservation campaign encouraging residents to reduce plastic waste and help every city water fountain reach new milestones.

According to a City of Edmonds news release, custodian Sarah Brinkley was working at the Edmonds Police Department when she noticed that a department water fountain was nearing a major achievement: 20,000 single-use plastic bottles saved from going into the landfill. The milestone reflects the everyday choices made by Edmonds Police Department employees who regularly refill reusable bottles.

Inspired by the impact of that number, Brinkley came up with the idea to launch a giveaway through a citywide social media campaign.

To participate, residents can:

Fill a reusable water bottle at any City of Edmonds water fountain.

Take a photo.

Post it on social media (Facebook or Instagram) and tag the City of Edmonds.

Participants will be eligible to win a reusable water bottle.

“I am thankful for Sarah’s initiative and for caring about the planet and the impact we have as a City,” said Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen.