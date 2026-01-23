Code Red declared as dangerously low blood supply affects hospitals and emergency centers

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Two of the three regional blood banks serving Washington state are facing a severe blood shortage due to the lingering effects from heavy rains and floods in December, combined with a slowdown in donations, the Washington State Department of Health said Friday. The shortage is especially bad for Type O blood and platelets, which are in high demand for emergency treatments, surgeries, and other life-saving procedures.

According to a news release, both Bloodworks Northwest and the American Red Cross have started bringing in blood from other parts of the country to meet the demand. However, this is not sustainable. Winter weather and the holidays have also slowed donations nationally, and many blood drives were cancelled.

Bloodworks Northwest has 38,000 open donation appointments through the end of February, nearly 23,000 of which must be filled by Valentine’s Day to stabilize the blood supply. Two donor centers closed early this week due to a lack of donors.

“Every time someone rolls up their sleeve to donate at a Bloodworks center or drive, they’re giving more than a pint of blood—they’re giving hope to critically ill and injured people in the Pacific Northwest,” said Bloodworks President and CEO Curt Bailey. “That single act can save multiple lives. It could be a child fighting cancer, a parent recovering from surgery, or a neighbor injured in an accident. Right now, those lives depend on all of us giving life together.”

Bloodworks Northwest has declared a Code Red, which means that they have less than a one-to two-day supply of critical blood types and platelets available.

One pint of donated blood can save up to three lives by providing red blood cells, plasma, or platelets to people in need. It takes 1,000 donors a day to keep up with the demand for blood.

Donation appointments can be scheduled at your convenience and take about an hour. Learn more details, including eligibility requirements, by visiting Northwest Blood Coalition members’ websites: