Community invited to take Edmonds School District survey on school start, end times

The Edmonds School District is proposing to change school start and end times, potentially beginning as early as the 2026-2027 school year — and wants your feedback.

The survey linked below seeks thoughts from students, families, staff, and community members to help the District and School Board determine whether there is broad support for adjusting school start and end times, and when those changes should take effect.

The survey will be open until 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30 and is available in multiple languages below.

Survey Links:

You can also find the survey links, along with and overview and history of the School Start/End Time Committee here