Council learns more about treatment plant funding, OKs changes to committee meeting structure

Key takeaways:

Council learns more about $500,000 request for on-call engineering work at treatment plant.

Councilmembers agree to change committee structure, including addition of monthly Wednesday study session.

Public hearing on 84th Avenue West street vacation continued to March.

The Edmonds City Council Tuesday received background on a staff request for a $500,000 on-call engineering contract that Public Works Director Andy Rheaume said would address a range of pressing needs at the City’s wastewater treatment plant.

No decision was made on the request, which Rheaume described as a “first touch” for the council’s information. He promised to return at a future meeting with additional details — including an expanded scope of work — that had been requested by councilmembers.

Rheaume is proposing to use Jacobs Engineering for the work under a sole-source contract — rather than obtaining bids from other companies — because the firm has been the city’s “engineer of record” for the several decades. That means the company is very familiar with the workings of the plant, he said. “You could switch but that would be, financially, not a great idea, because you’ve got to pay the new consultant to get the speed,” he added.

While there has been significant discussion recently about the challenges related to the solids handling side of the treatment plant — including a proposed fix to reduce odors there — Rheaume said the current funding request would focus on the liquids that are discharged into Puget Sound after treatment. Rheaume, who began his job two months ago, said the plant’s operations manual must be updated, a requirement for federal discharge permits. There is also a need to re-engineer plant plans — such as the chlorination system that disinfects the water before it leaves the plant — to ensure system redundancies and efficient operations.

In addition, significant deferred plant maintenance needs to be addressed.

Councilmember Jenna Nand asked whether the $500,000 would be an ongoing annual expense. Rheaume replied that future budget requests would likely be less, noting that in past jobs he has had an on-call contract with an engineer of record for between $250,000 to $300,00 annually.

Rheaume said the requested funds would come from the City’s wastewater utility fund.

Council President Michelle Dotsch posed a question from a member of the public, which was whether the $500,000 was taking away money that could be spent elsewhere at the plant.

“I would say that this is more important than the solids-handling side of the plant,” Rheaume replied. “There’s no other thing I would prioritize over this.”

Also on Tuesday, the council learned more about an application to vacate a portion of 84th Avenue West adjacent to 24024 and 24110 84th Ave. W. and also held a public hearing on the proposal.

Developer Shaun Leiser has requested that the city vacate a portion of 84th Avenue West just off Highway 99 in south Edmonds, next to property he owns. In processing the street vacation, located adjacent to 24024 and 24110 84th Avenue West, the city learned that the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) had reversion rights to a portion of the right of way, meaning the applicant was required to pursue the street vacation through both the City and the State. Leiser also has been working with WSDOT to purchase surplus WSDOT right-of-way surrounding the street vacation area.

During his presentation, Leiser noted that 84th Avenue West is a dead-end street and has been the subject of numerous police calls due to activities that include illegally parked trucks, dumping, theft, prostitution and grass fires. He plans to eventually redevelop the property.

Several members of the public spoke, with most supportive of the application. One nearby resident wondered about the potential impacts of future development on property taxes. Questions were also raised about whether the proposal would impact the ability of residents and business owners to access their properties. Councilmembers asked staff to bring an enlarged schematic to the next meeting showing access points.

Due to the complexities of the street vacation and the need to obtain additional information, staff requested that the public hearing be continued to March 10, 2026, when additional testimony will be taken.

In other business, the Council agreed, after substantial discussion, to approve an ordinance changing the structure and times of Council commitees and including a new study session each month. The Council had first discussed the change — proposed by Council President Dotsch — during its Committee of the Whole meeting Jan. 20. At the time, Dotsch said that the City administration had endorsed the idea, but Councilmember Vivian Olson said Tuesday night she had learned “that wasn’t the full story or was incorrect” — and she proposed delaying a decision until further clarification could be obtained. However, Olson’s proposal died by a vote of 3-4, with Councilmembers Paine and Eck also voting yes.

As part of the change, Dotsch had also proposed adding a monthly Thursday study session into the mix, which some councilmembers said was difficult with their current schedules. During Tuesday’s meeting, Dotsch suggested changing the study session day from Thursday to Wednesday. That didn’t sit well with Paine, who said she and others hadn’t been consulted about the best day for an additional meeting. She proposed eliminating the study sessions altogether from the ordinance — stating they could instead be scheduled when needed — but that idea failed by a 3-4 vote.

In the end, the Council voted 5-2 (with Olson and Paine voting no) to approve the new committee structure with a Wednesday study session. The change means leaving behind the 2025 committee meeting format that included broader Committee A and Committee B designations — as well as a Committee of the Whole — that could consider all issues. The Council will return to the subject-specific committees that were in existence in 2024, with the following committees meeting on the third Tuesday of each month: Finance Committee, 1-2:30 p.m.; Parks and Public Works, 3-4 p.m. and Public Safety, Planning, Human Services and Personnel from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The study session will be from 3-4:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. All of the committee meetings and study sessions will be virtual.

Finally, the Council voted unanimously to approve recommendations from the Downtown Edmonds Business Improvement District (BID) that expectations spelled out in Resolution 1543 adopted by the City Council in April 2024 had been fulfilled — meaning the resolution can sunset. You can read more about that issue in our story here.

During Council comments, three Councilmembers focused on topics related to immigration unrest in Minneapolis and the recent shootings of two U.S. citizens by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

Councilmember Nand said she wanted to address “some rumors being spread online that Edmonds City Councilmembers and Edmonds city government are compliant with ICE. I know that there is a lot of fervor and anger right now, but I don’t believe that there’s any complicity within the official organs of our City government,” Nand said.

Because her parents are immigrants, Nand said that all of the pro bono work she does as an attorney “is entirely helping refugees and detainees.”

“And so if you ever want to know where we stand on national issues, come ask us,” Nand said. “Come talk to us. And if you have ideas for things that you want to change and things that you want to advocate for, usually the people sitting up here, we’ve done it and we’re happy to help you.”

Councilmember Paine noted that Tuesday was Holocaust Remembrance Day. “I want that to sit with people for a bit,” she said. “What we’ve seen in our community, nationally, regionally and locally, individuals have been grabbed from their vehicles and with an extra judicial process, have been taken out of their community.”

Councilmember Chris Eck recited a list of names that she said represented “some of those killed by federal immigration or border patrol officers.” She added that “many community members expressed to me that they’re afraid, angry and are asking for authentic, fair and thorough investigations from our federal government. And I stand with them for demanding justice.”