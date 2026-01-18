Council President Michelle Dotsch featured speaker at Edmonds Civic Roundtable Feb. 2

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Michelle Dotsch, DDS, newly elected president of the Edmonds City Council, will share the guiding principles she’ll use in leading the council and preview some of the council’s work ahead during a meeting of the Edmonds Civic Roundtable at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 2 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

While the Council has not yet reached consensus on its own priorities, Dotsch said she is eager to hear from those in attendance Feb. 2. Following her remarks, audience members will participate in small groups to discuss and record their own priorities, concerns and ideas to be compiled and made available to the Council prior to their Feb. 6 planning retreat.

There is no cost to attend, but Edmonds Civic Roundtable requests preregistration at www.edmondscivicroundtable.org.