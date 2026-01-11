Council to consider Transportation Benefit District sales tax at Jan. 13 meeting

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, Jan. 13 meeting is scheduled to consider whether to approve a 0.1% Transportation Benefit District sales tax. The money raised — estimated at $660,000 for nine months in 2026 and $1 million in subsequent years — would be used to address transportation-related deferred maintenance and make improvements to city streets and sidewalks.

The Council held a public hearing on the proposed tax at its Jan. 6 meeting.

Other business on the council agenda includes:

Reappointing Susan Paine as the council’s liaison to the Community Transit Board, a position she has held since 2022.

Accepting a proclamation for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. Prior to the 6 p.m. business meeting, the council will meet at 5:30 p.m. to interview Shaun Leiser, a candidate for appointment to the Architectural Design Board.

To participate in the meetings remotely, click on zoom.us/J/95798484261. To listen by phone, call +1 253 215 8782 and use Webinar ID 957 9848 4261.

You can see agendas for both meetings on the City’s meeting portal.