Council to consider Transportation Benefit District sales tax at Jan. 13 meeting

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, Jan. 13 meeting is scheduled to consider whether to approve a 0.1% Transportation Benefit District sales tax. The money raised — estimated at $660,000 for nine months in 2026 and $1 million in subsequent years — would be used to address transportation-related deferred maintenance and make improvements to city streets and sidewalks.
The Council held a public hearing on the proposed tax at its Jan. 6 meeting.
Other business on the council agenda includes:
- Reappointing Susan Paine as the council’s liaison to the Community Transit Board, a position she has held since 2022.
- Accepting a proclamation for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. Prior to the 6 p.m. business meeting, the council will meet at 5:30 p.m. to interview Shaun Leiser, a candidate for appointment to the Architectural Design Board.
To participate in the meetings remotely, click on zoom.us/J/95798484261. To listen by phone, call +1 253 215 8782 and use Webinar ID 957 9848 4261.
You can see agendas for both meetings on the City’s meeting portal.
It is so very frustrating to have our city ‘leadership’ continue to think taxing us will resolve the years of mismanaged accounting and no citizen oversight. Our own personal finances would NEVER survive with this mentality. At our homes, we can’t keep spending and then get into a pickle, to then rely on others to bail us out; we need to cut something out if it is stretching our budget….the city needs to consider this approach.
I’d like to offer a concrete next step the City Council can and should take immediately toward restoring trust and transparency. It would be enormously helpful for the City Council to begin an open discussion, from the dais, at this week’s council meeting about the Blue Ribbon Panel’s suggestion to establish a Finance Committee. Such a committee could provide the Council with the expertise and structure needed to work through a genuine financial recovery plan.
Although the topic isn’t currently on the agenda, there is ample room to add it. Even a brief, initial conversation would signal to the community that the Council is willing to explore new approaches and is serious about doing things differently. A simple, transparent dialogue among councilmembers—held in public—would be a good first step and go a long way toward rebuilding trust and demonstrating that the city is ready to move beyond business as usual.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.