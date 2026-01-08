Councilmember Vivian Olson hosting second listening session Sunday, Jan. 11

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds City Councilmember Vivian Olson is hosting another listening session, set for 2:30-4 p.m. this Sunday, Jan. 11 at the Edmonds Library Meeting Room, 650 Main St. Also participating will be 2026 Council President Pro Tem Jenna Nand and Councilmember Will Chen.

This follows up on the inaugural session Olson sponsored in November 2025.

“This is an opportunity to weigh in with your priorities and concerns in advance of the Edmonds council retreat on Feb. 6 that will set the direction for the year,” Olson said. “We look forward to seeing you.”

Attending any part of the event is acceptable, Olson said. Attendees are asked to arrive or leave quietly if the meeting is already in progress.